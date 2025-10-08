Full Alliance Group, Inc. Announces Intent to Tokenize Corporate Equity Through Qubitera Holdings Initiative

TAMPA, FLORIDA / ACCESS Newswire / October 8, 2025 / Full Alliance Group, Inc. (OTC:FAGI) today announced that it is developing a tokenized equity framework designed to modernize shareholder access, transparency, and liquidity through the digital infrastructure being built by its majority-owned subsidiary, Qubitera Holdings Inc.

The initiative will explore how blockchain-based digital share representations-issued in full compliance with applicable U.S. securities laws-can enhance transferability, reporting, and long-term capital-markets access for public issuers.

By integrating its planned Quant Blockchain with traditional share registry systems, the company aims to demonstrate how regulated tokenized equity can coexist with conventional OTC and future exchange listings.

"This is the logical next step in our digital-transformation roadmap," said William Heneghan, Chairman of Full Alliance Group . "We are working with securities counsel and technology partners to structure a compliant framework that mirrors our outstanding shares on blockchain infrastructure-effectively tokenizing the stock without altering shareholder rights or SEC registration status."

Qubitera's post-quantum cryptography (PQC) architecture-featuring CRYSTALS-Kyber, CRYSTALS-Dilithium, and FALCON algorithms-provides the underlying security layer for this transition.

The company anticipates piloting a digital share registry and transfer system in 2026 that will allow investors to view, verify, and ultimately trade tokenized representations of equity within a permissioned network.

Strategic Objectives

Transparency: Immutable blockchain ledger for share issuance and transfer tracking.

Efficiency: Reduced settlement times and administrative friction.

Security: Post-quantum encryption ensuring long-term data and ownership integrity.

Liquidity Readiness: Foundation for compliant secondary trading of digital share tokens under Reg D, Reg S, or future Reg A frameworks.

According to The Vanderbilt Report, which has initiated coverage of Full Alliance Group's digital balance-sheet strategy, "FAGI's move toward tokenized equity represents a new chapter in micro-cap modernization-bridging traditional share structures with emerging digital-asset frameworks."

Full Alliance Group expects to release additional details on its legal, technological, and exchange partnerships in the coming quarters.

About Full Alliance Group Inc. and its Subsidiaries

Full Alliance Group Inc. (OTC:FAGI) www.fullalliance-group.com is a publicly traded diversified holding company focused on building high-impact businesses at the intersection of finance, health, and digital innovation. Through its operating subsidiaries and strategic investments, FAGI is actively developing platforms across blockchain infrastructure, cross-chain fintech applications, health and wellness products and solutions, and next-generation ecommerce.

HOCL Manufacturing: www.PureAquaox.com

Supplement Manufacturing: www.PureSolutionsUSA.com

Supplement Retail: www.purefactorsusa.com

Direct Sales: www.dynamaxx.com

Health Care Anti Aging: www.maxxhealthclinics.com

The company's latest initiative includes the launch of Qubitera Holdings, Inc., its majority-owned subsidiary spearheading blockchain development. Qubitera is rolling out the Quant Block Chain, a next-generation blockchain tailored for medical, merchant, and fintech use cases. Its first flagship product, YAHBEE, is a cross-chain wallet app designed to modernize peer-to-peer payments and real-world crypto utility.

Full Alliance Group is executing a bold operational relaunch centered around decentralized finance, consumer trust, and a multi-vertical ecosystem strategy - bridging Web3 infrastructure with mainstream utility.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements, including but not limited to statements regarding future financial performance, business strategy, and plans and objectives for future operations. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements.

