Center City, Minnesota; Rancho Mirage, California and Newberg, Oregon--(Newsfile Corp. - October 8, 2025) - Hazelden Betty Ford has again been recognized by Newsweek's America's Best Addiction Treatment Centers in 2025, and is the largest, most frequently named national nonprofit provider on the 2025 listings. The annual rankings name the top treatment centers nationwide by state, based on quality of care, accreditation, reputation, and patient experience.

The Hazelden Betty Ford sites ranked among the nation's best include:

Center City, Minnesota

Plymouth, Minnesota

The Betty Ford Center in Rancho Mirage, California

Newberg, Oregon

"For more than 75 years, we have provided exceptional care and unrivaled expertise to patients and families struggling with addiction and mental health conditions," said Joseph Lee, M.D., president and CEO of Hazelden Betty Ford. "We are grateful to be recognized year after year as the gold standard of care in Minnesota, California and Oregon, and will continue to be a force of healing of hope and healing to those in need."

Hazelden Betty Ford stands out as the most frequently named national nonprofit provider on the 2025 list. As the largest nonprofit system of its kind, the organization's presence across multiple states underscores the trust earned from patients, families, and professionals nationwide.

"The continued recognition shows our commitment to clinical excellence and evidence-based approaches for treating mental health and substance use disorders," said Alta DeRoo, M.D., chief medical officer, Hazelden Betty Ford Foundation. "Our work is fueled by trailblazing innovation since the inception of our organization, and of course an ongoing commitment to our mission and purpose."

Hazelden Betty Ford has treatment centers in nine states and telehealth services nationwide as well as a network of collaborators throughout health care. With charitable support and a commitment to innovation, the Foundation is able to continually enhance care, research, programs and services, and help more people with its unique, best-in-class resources that include patient and family care, the Hazelden Betty Ford Graduate School, the Butler Center for Research, and Hazelden Publishing.

The Newsweek survey evaluated facilities in the 25 states with the highest number of addiction treatment centers according to The Substance Abuse and Mental Health Service Administration (SAMHSA). The list uses four data sources, including a national online survey from medical professionals and managers or administrators working in addiction treatment centers, accreditation and care services data provided by SAMHSA and Google reviews. Using this information, a quality score was calculated for each recommended facility.

For the full list of Newsweek's American's Best Addiction Treatment Centers 2025, visit: America's Best Addiction Treatment Centers 2025 - Newsweek.

About Hazelden Betty Ford

Harnessing science, love and the wisdom of lived experience, the Hazelden Betty Ford Foundation is a force of healing and hope for individuals, families and communities affected by substance use and mental health conditions. As the nation's foremost nonprofit provider of comprehensive behavioral health care, Hazelden Betty Ford leads the way in helping society rise above stigma and overcome addiction. With a legacy that began in 1949 and includes the 1982 founding of the Betty Ford Center, in addition to exceptional patient care, the Foundation also includes a graduate school, publishing division, research center, advocacy and education programs and a unique children's program. Learn more at www.HazeldenBettyFord.org.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/269388

SOURCE: Hazelden Betty Ford Foundation