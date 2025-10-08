Scottsdale, Arizona--(Newsfile Corp. - October 8, 2025) - American Nortel Communications, Inc. (OTCID: ARTM) ("American Nortel" or the "Company") continues its aggressive growth trajectory with the rollout of a data-driven repeat sales strategy, offering targeted coupons and time-sensitive incentives to existing customers across its Indian e-commerce platform. With the successful onboarding of thousands of customers since launch, ARTM is now executing smart incentive campaigns - including tiered discounts, spend-based offers, and "next order" coupon promotions - to deepen buyer engagement and boost return order volume. These campaigns are designed to reward recent buyers and encourage quick repurchase cycles, a proven tactic to strengthen customer lifetime value.

"The most cost-effective customer is the one who already bought from you," said Christine Bieri, Chief Technology Officer at American Nortel. "We're using real-time purchase data and AI-assisted segmentation to offer the right deal at the right time - whether that's an amount off a repeat order or a bundled incentive for high-volume buyers." The company is also adding time-boxed flash offers on the product landing pages, as well as coupon codes in thank-you messages and order confirmations. Early testing of the strategy has shown a measurable lift in return visits and sales conversion rates, especially in mobile-first segments.

"We're not just scaling in size - we're scaling in intelligence," added Bill Williams, CEO. "Driving repeat purchases is the key to predictable revenue and leaner marketing spend. It's another reason ARTM stands apart in the crowded e-commerce space."

As American Nortel Communications, Inc. continues expanding its digital footprint and optimizing its infrastructure, the company remains laser-focused on operational efficiency, customer-centric innovation, and long-term value for its shareholders.

