Palo Alto, California--(Newsfile Corp. - October 8, 2025) - Wealth Management firm Rebalance proudly announces that Christie Whitney, CFP ®, Vice President of Wealth Management and Director of Planning, has been named to the $100M Club: Top Female Advisor 2025 list by Investment News. This prestigious recognition honors exceptional women in financial advising who demonstrate professional excellence, industry leadership, and a strong commitment to their clients' financial success.

With over 20 years in the financial services industry, Whitney has built a reputation for delivering personalized, strategic guidance that empowers her clients to make informed decisions and achieve long-term financial goals. Her thoughtful approach, deep industry knowledge, and unwavering integrity have earned her the trust of clients and colleagues alike.

"Christie's recognition as a Top Female Advisor is a reflection of her tireless dedication and the high standard she sets for her clients and our team," said Scott Puritz, Managing Director at Rebalance. "She is a true leader and a trusted partner to her clients."

The Top Female Advisor award celebrates advisors who are making a significant impact in the wealth management industry while breaking barriers and setting new benchmarks for success. This prestigious award and designation involved a rigorous application review and selection process of hundreds of female advisors throughout the U.S.

Whitney joins a select group of professionals whose work is shaping the future of financial advising.

"I am honored to be recognized among such an accomplished group of women," said Whitney. "This award is a testament to the incredible clients I work with every day and the support of an outstanding team at Rebalance."

For more information about Christie Whitney and her work, visit https://www.rebalance360.com/team-member/christie-whitney/

