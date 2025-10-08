Partners Group / Key word(s): Expansion/Miscellaneous

Partners Group expands North America presence with new office in Montreal



08.10.2025 / 15:00 CET/CEST





Montreal, Canada; 8 October 2025 Partners Group, one of the largest firms in the global private markets industry, is expanding its presence in North America with the opening of a new office in Montreal. The Montreal office will act as a key location for Partners Group in developing existing and new client relationships across Quebec, which is home to some of Canada's largest institutional investors. The Montreal office further builds on Partners Group's existing presence in Canada, where the firm opened its Toronto office in 2019. Partners Group has launched several dedicated, customized structures and evergreen funds for both the institutional and private wealth markets in Canada. The evergreen structure has several advantages for investors such as immediate exposure to a diversified portfolio, fully paid-in shares with no future capital calls, and limited liquidity features. The growing interest in private markets amongst individual investors in Canada may partly reflect the accelerating generational wealth transfer between Baby Boomers and their Millennial children, which is increasing the investable assets of younger generations with longer investment horizons. Michael Penner, Chairman of Canada, Partners Group, says: "Montreal is the gateway to Quebec, a market with a deep investor base that is familiar with private markets. We have several major institutional client relationships here already." Michael Meredith, Head of Client Solutions Canada, Partners Group, says: "The opening of this new office demonstrates our conviction in the importance of Quebec to our growth in Canada, which has become an increasingly important fundraising market for Partners Group." Partners Group has a significant presence in North America today, with offices in Denver, Houston, Miami, Montreal, New York, and Toronto. The firm opened its Miami office in July 2025. As of 31 December 2024, Partners Group's total investment exposure to North America stands at approximately 45% of assets under management, with the region also accounting for 45% of total new investments in 2024. About Partners Group

Partners Group is one of the largest firms in the global private markets industry, with around 2'000 professionals and over USD 174 billion in assets under management globally. The firm has investment programs and custom mandates spanning private equity, private credit, infrastructure, real estate, and royalties. With its heritage in Switzerland and primary presence in the Americas in Colorado, Partners Group is built differently from the rest of the industry. The firm leverages its differentiated culture and its operationally oriented approach to identify attractive investment themes and to transform businesses and assets into market leaders. For more information, please visit www.partnersgroup.com or follow us on LinkedIn . Partners Group media relations contact

Henry Weston

Phone: +44 207 575 2593

Email: henry.weston@partnersgroup.com



