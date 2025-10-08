Mauritania has signed its first independent power producer contract, covering a 60 MW solar-wind hybrid project. Niger has entered into a financing agreement with the African Development Bank that plans to develop 240 MW of solar power by the end of the decade.Mauritania has signed a $300 million agreement with Dubai-based developer Iwa Green Energy for a 60 MW hybrid solar-wind power plant. The deal is the first Mauritania has signed with an independent power producer. It is also one of the first projects to be developed under the Desert to Power's (DtP) Independent Power Producer Joint Protocol, ...

