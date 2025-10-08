Awareness Campaign Empowers Consumers to Identify and Guard Against Sophisticated AI-Driven Scams

Bitdefender, a global leader in cybersecurity protection, today announced the launch of They Wear Our Faces, a global scam awareness campaign designed to educate consumers about the continued growth and sophistication of online scams. Timed with Cybersecurity Awareness Month, the campaign highlights the dangers of deepfake video and voice cloning scams that exploit trust and relationships, targeting both younger and older generations. Through educational content, practical tools, and advanced security technologies, Bitdefender aims to help consumers recognize and defend against modern online threats.

"The rapid rise of AI adoption by cybercriminals to dupe people out of money, steal personal information, and infiltrate digital lives has become a game changer," said Mihaela Paun, senior vice president, sales and marketing, Consumer Solutions Group at Bitdefender. "What were once easy-to-spot scams are now increasingly convincing and emotionally manipulative. In particular, deepfake videos and voice cloning continue to evolve, making it more important than ever for consumers to stay vigilant. By raising awareness, encouraging simple best practices, and leveraging proven security technologies, we can significantly reduce the risk for families worldwide."

The scale of online scams and fraud has reached staggering levels. According to The Global State of Scams 2024 Report, global losses from scams and fraud have surpassed $1 trillion USD. A Bitdefender survey of 7,000 consumers found that scams delivered via text messaging were the most experienced cybersecurity incident (45%) followed closely by fraud attempts (44%). With cybercriminals increasingly using AI to craft more convincing and highly targeted campaigns, the risk to everyday consumers continues to rise.

Deepfake videos and voice cloning use artificial intelligence to replicate people's faces and voices with striking realism. Criminals are now leveraging these techniques to impersonate trusted individuals from executives and public figures to family members and friends to trick victims into sharing sensitive information or transferring funds. Unlike traditional phishing emails or fake websites, these highly personalized attacks play directly on human emotions such as fear, urgency, and trust. This tactic is becoming a preferred method for fraudsters because it bypasses many traditional cybersecurity defenses and creates a powerful illusion of authenticity.

The They Wear Our Faces campaign will provide a range of resources to help consumers protect themselves in the age of AI-driven scams. This includes educational blogs, research reports, best practices on how to prevent and spot online scams, and access to Bitdefender's leading-edge anti-scam and security technologies.

