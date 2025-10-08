XTM International, a global leader in AI-driven localisation technology, today announced the acquisition of Consoltec, the Montréal-based company behind FlowFit, a secure Translation Business Management System (TBMS) built for global enterprises.

A stronger solution for enterprise localisation

This acquisition strengthens XTM's leadership in the TBMS category with two best-of-breed solutions: XTRF, designed to help Language Service Providers (LSPs) drive higher profitability and scale client delivery, and FlowFit, purpose-built to solve the operational challenges of enterprise localisation teams.

These market-leading solutions give enterprises and LSPs the ability to standardise best practices, simplify complex processes, and gain full visibility and control over their localisation operations.

"Enterprises are under growing pressure to deliver multilingual content faster, at higher quality, and in more secure environments," said Ian Evans, CEO of XTM International. "By bringing Consoltec into the XTM family, we are delivering a first-of-its-kind solution. This combined platform is the only solution offering enterprise-grade TBMS functionality alongside scalable, AI-powered TMS capabilities in one unified ecosystem."

Solving the operational challenges of enterprise localisation

With FlowFit, XTM now offers a flexible orchestration engine tailored to the needs of enterprises and government institutions running localisation service centres. This provides a secure, centralised way to manage project requests, resources, and financials across departments while ensuring compliance with strict data security standards.

FlowFit was designed with security at its core, giving enterprises confidence that their most sensitive localisation data is protected. Purpose-built for regulated industries, it provides the compliance, controls, and reliability global organisations need to operate at scale.

The Consoltec team brings decades of experience building and deploying localisation systems for leading global brands in industries such as banking, government, gaming, financial institutions, and professional services, among others. Their expertise, combined with XTM's scale and AI-driven innovation, creates a stronger foundation for customers who need both security and flexibility in their localisation operations.

Building the enterprise localisation hub of tomorrow

Together, XTM and Consoltec will focus on combining FlowFit's project management depth with XTM's scalable, AI-powered localisation technology. The vision is to create a central hub for enterprise organisations, giving teams on-demand translation, end-to-end visibility, secure automation, and a scalable, future-ready localisation platform that scales with their global ambitions.

"We are thrilled to join XTM International as they establish their North American hub," said Jean-François Mur, President of Consoltec. "This acquisition represents a tremendous opportunity to expand the reach of our FlowFit TBMS solution to a much broader market. By integrating with XTM's robust platform, we're creating powerful synergies that will benefit all XTM customers across North America and beyond."

"Our FlowFit TBMS technology has always been designed with scalability and integration in mind, making this partnership a natural fit. XTM's commitment to innovation and its extensive customer base provide the perfect foundation for us to deliver enhanced value and expanded capabilities."

This acquisition follows a milestone year for XTM, marked by the launch of its Advanced AI Pack, a suite of innovative AI tools that are redefining how global teams manage quality, automation, and translation accuracy. XTM was also recognised as AI localisation Software Company of the Year 2024 by CIOReview. Today, the XTM portfolio includes XTM Cloud, XTRF, Rigi, Locale, Transifex, and Video Creation Cloud (formerly TXTOmedia), providing enterprises with a way to manage every stage of their localisation operations within one connected platform.

About Consoltec

FlowFit is a web-based project management system developed by Consoltec to serve the needs of the translation and localisation industry. Through a commercial offer that relies on adaptation services, Consoltec has succeeded in providing customers with a user-friendly and flexible system that allows project managers to centralise information and make better strategic decisions. With its fully customisable web portals for clients, project managers and providers, and a wide range of integrations with different TMS and MT tools, FlowFit is now one of the most comprehensive project management systems on the market.

About XTM International

XTM International is an AI-driven localisation platform that helps enterprises reach global markets faster by streamlining and automating localisation processes. Trusted by the world's leading enterprises, XTM's omnichannel platform enables customers to deliver high-quality multilingual products and content efficiently and at scale. With more than two decades in the industry, XTM blends deep industry expertise with a forward-looking, innovative approach. Now with more than 1,300 customers and supporting 880+ languages, enterprises rely on XTM to scale localisation with control, consistency, and speed.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20251008104510/en/

Contacts:

For press inquiries, contact XTM press office: press@xtm.cloud