All-in-one app unifies communication and organization for faster, simpler productivity

eM Client, the modern email client built for smarter productivity, announced that the features of its mobile app for iOS and Android are now generally available. The release brings the company's full productivity suite to mobile devices, combining email, calendar, contacts, tasks and notes in one seamless experience. The app also introduces built-in AI assistance to help users compose emails and replies faster, making everyday communication more efficient.

"With eM Client Mobile, people can finally stop juggling multiple apps just to stay organized," said Michal Bürger, CEO of eM Client. "Everything is in one place, and AI makes it faster than ever to communicate and stay productive on the go. We've designed this app to give people the same powerful experience users trust on desktop, now optimized for mobile devices."

Everything You Need, All in One App

With this launch, eM Client brings together its most-requested tools and enhancements in one mobile experience. Users will now benefit from:

Productivity Essentials: Manage calendars, contacts, tasks and notes alongside email in one integrated app. Calendar features include multiple views plus real-time notifications to stay on top of meetings. Contacts offer synchronized account management, instant actions for calls or emails and a history of communication and attachments. Tasks and notes sync to help keep deadlines and ideas all in one place.

AI-Powered Assistance: Compose drafts or generate quick replies with integrated AI tools, bringing the same smart features from desktop to mobile. Users can translate or proofread emails instantly, create polite declines or requests for more information with one tap, or generate custom responses by entering their own prompt. AI streamlines routine messages and ensures polished, context-aware replies to keep communication efficient on the go.

Enhanced User Experience: Tablet-optimized user interface (UI) for Android and iPad provides a layout closer to desktop, with options to pin or collapse panels for cleaner reading. Adjustable font sizes, flexible list sorting and iOS performance upgrades ensure a smooth, responsive experience across devices.

The AI productivity tools market is experiencing substantial growth, with signs of significant expansion through at least 2030-2034. Organizations across industries are investing in these solutions to streamline workflows and communication. By embedding AI directly into its mobile app, eM Client is bringing these advancements into everyday email and collaboration.

Availability

The eM Client mobile app is now generally available worldwide for iOS and Android. Existing users will receive the update automatically, while new users can set up the app in just a few clicks. Automatic account detection and an import via QR feature make it easy to transfer settings from the desktop version.

Earlier this year, eM Client released eM Client 10.3, with several improvements to the UI and the incorporation of highly requested features from former Postbox users, such as Profiles, Account Groups, and more keyboard shortcuts. Late last year, eM Client acquired Postbox Inc., a US-based email application company. This strategic acquisition enhanced eM Client's service offerings to a broader user base, further advancing productivity and user efficiency in email management.

For more information, visit www.emclient.com/mobile-features.

About eM Client

eM Client (www.emclient.com) was founded in 2006 with a clear goal: to develop a modern email client that is compatible with the latest technologies and supports all major email providers. Trusted by over 100,000 businesses and 2,500,000 users worldwide, eM Client is a powerful enterprise email business solution and productivity tool for companies of all sizes.

