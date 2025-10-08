Anzeige
Mittwoch, 08.10.2025
Defence-Aktie mit Ritterschlag: Regierungs-Einladung zur größten Militärmesse
PR Newswire
08.10.2025 15:06 Uhr
JWP Connatix Names Pat DeAngelis as Chief Technology Officer

Technology leader known for scaling platforms and driving product innovation joins to accelerate JWP Connatix's next chapter.

NEW YORK, Oct. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- JWP Connatix today announced that Pat DeAngelis has been named Chief Technology Officer (CTO). DeAngelis will lead the company's global technology strategy and engineering organization as JWP Connatix advances its product roadmap and strengthens its position as the leading independent video and advertising platform.

JWP Connatix

DeAngelis brings more than 20 years of experience building and scaling technology platforms in the ad tech and digital media space. Most recently, he held senior leadership roles at Innovid, where he drove innovation in creative personalization, measurement, and identity. Prior to that, as CTO of Flashtalking, he spearheaded the company's transformation into a leader in data-driven creative technology and helped guide its successful growth and global expansion.

"Pat is one of the great technology innovators in the history of ad tech. Collaborating with him across five companies and 30 years has been one of the great joys of my career." said John Nardone, CEO of JWP Connatix. "He has consistently turned ambitious product ideas into scaled, profitable platforms and businesses, while inspiring his teams to deliver their best work. He is the perfect partner to help take JWP Connatix into its next phase of rapid innovation and growth."

In his role as CTO, DeAngelis will focus on building a world-class engineering culture, accelerating product development, and delivering technology that helps publishers, broadcasters, and advertisers succeed in an increasingly complex media landscape.

"I'm thrilled to join JWP Connatix at such an exciting moment," said Pat DeAngelis. "The opportunity to work with this talented team to bring the next generation of video and advertising technology to market is one I couldn't pass up. We're going to build things that make a real difference for our customers - and have fun doing it."

DeAngelis' appointment follows the recent appointments of Dr. Kenneth Rona as the company's Chief AI Officer, Chris Maccaro as Chief Revenue Officer, John Mruz as Chief Marketing Officer, and David LaPalomento as GM of Streaming & CTV Solutions - strengthening the JWP Connatix leadership team as the company moves toward its next stage of growth and innovation.

About JWP Connatix

JWP Connatix is the leading independent platform for video publishing and monetization. Our technology powers video experiences for thousands of publishers, broadcasters, and brands around the world, helping them reach audiences with impact, transparency, and control. Learn more at www.jwpconnatix.com.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2526133/jwp_conn_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/jwp-connatix-names-pat-deangelis-as-chief-technology-officer-302578280.html

