Public Interest Registry Unveils Winners of 7th Annual .ORG Impact Awards at DC Ceremony Hosted by Grammy-Award Winning Artist Common

WASHINGTON, Oct. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Public Interest Registry (PIR), the people behind the .ORG domain, announced the winners of the 2025 .ORG Impact Awards , an annual celebration recognizing and rewarding outstanding mission-driven individuals and organizations from around the world for their positive contributions to society. The seven winners - selected from nearly 3,000 applicants from more than 120 countries - were announced live at the awards ceremony, which took place on Tuesday in Washington, D.C.

Common, the first rapper to win a Grammy, Oscar and Emmy award and star of the Apple TV+ show Silo, hosted this year's event where PIR awarded a total of $180,000 in donations to organizations from the global .ORG Community across seven categories:

Community Building

Quality Education for All

Environmental Stewardship

Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion

Health and Healing

Hunger and Poverty

Rising Star (leaders under 30 making a difference in their communities)

In addition to the category winners, PIR named Democratic Republic of Congo-based nonprofit Fonds pour les Femmes Congolaises (The Fund for Congolese Women) the winner of the prestigious .ORG of the Year award, recognizing the organization's work to empower women within the DRC by advancing initiatives to eliminate gender-based sexual violence, provide empowerment programs for women and girls, educate women about HIV/AIDS and reproductive health, and advocate for environmental justice and equitable access to resources and land.

The .ORG Impact Award judging panelists were inspired by how the organization's work not only bridges the gap between international donors and local women's initiatives but also creates the conditions for women to move from victims of violence to survivors, advocates, and leaders within their communities. As the 2025 .ORG of the Year, the Fund for Congolese Women will receive $50,000 in donations from Public Interest Registry.

"The winners of the .ORG Impact Awards are the very best of the .ORG Community and work tirelessly to create positive change every day. Public Interest Registry is thrilled to uplift their efforts and humbled by the work they are doing to build a bright future for us all," said Jon Nevett, President and CEO of Public Interest Registry. "The work that this year's .ORG of the Year winner, The Fund for Congolese Women, does to drive change from the ground up and uplift women in their communities deeply inspires me. I'm honored to celebrate them and shine a global spotlight on their extraordinary impact."

In the seven years since the .ORG Impact Awards first started, Public Interest Registry has cumulatively donated $865,000 to .ORGs across the world. This year is a continuation of PIR's ongoing commitment to uplift the changemakers making the world a better place.

"It's an honor to join Public Interest Registry in celebrating this year's .ORG Impact Award winners. These organizations are proof that passion and purpose can change lives and communities around the world. Their stories remind us that when we care and do for each other the world is naturally better," said Common.

"Community-building is at the heart of our mission at Fonds pour les Femmes Congolaises. Our organization started when a group of women came together and decided to fight for a better future for women and girls in the Democratic Republic of Congo," said Gisele Kambesa, Program Assistant & Office Manager at Fonds pour les Femmes Congolaises (The Fund for Congolese Women). "We hope to use the award money to invest in even more women-led organizations who are making a positive impact on their communities. This award is not just for Congolese women, but all women that impact the world."

.ORG of the Year - Fonds pour les Femmes Congolaises (The Fund for Congolese Women)

Donation Amount: $50,000 USD

Fonds pour les Femmes Congolaises is a nonprofit based in the Democratic Republic of Congo that funds and strengthens grassroots women's organizations to advance peace, justice, and gender equality from the ground up. The organization empowers women through initiatives that combat gender-based violence, provide education on HIV/AIDS and reproductive health, and champion environmental justice. By bridging the gap between international donors and local women-led efforts, the Fund ensures resources reach communities that need them most.

Community Building - Fonds pour les Femmes Congolaises (The Fund for Congolese Women)

In addition to being named the .ORG of the Year, Fonds pour les Femmes Congolaises (The Fund for Congolese Women) is also the winner in the Community Building category.

Quality Education for All - IncluEdu

Donation Amount: $10,000 USD

IncluEdu is transforming education across Latin America by harnessing AI to teach sign language and advance deaf inclusion. Their platform equips educators with inclusive tools, provides real-time feedback, and creates accessible learning environments for students. By breaking down communication barriers, IncluEdu is helping build more inclusive schools, workplaces, and communities.

Environmental Stewardship - Nature Environment and Wildlife Society (NEWS)

Donation Amount: $10,000 USD

The Nature Environment and Wildlife Society (NEWS) is advancing biodiversity and climate resilience across India by restoring mangrove ecosystems. Working hand in hand with local communities, NEWS empowers women climate leaders and promotes sustainable livelihoods that protect natural resources. Its efforts ensure that both people and ecosystems can thrive together.

Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion - Humanos 3D

Donation Amount: $10,000 USD

Humanos 3D harnesses the power of emerging technologies to create personalized assistive devices for people with upper limb disabilities. Through 3D printing and community-driven innovation, the organization promotes inclusion, education, and independence. Their work transforms the lives of disabled individuals while fostering greater awareness and acceptance of disability inclusion.

Health and Healing - Access to Specialist Knowledge

Donation Amount: $10,000 USD

Access to Specialist Knowledge connects healthcare workers in underserved regions with U.S. board-certified specialists who provide pro bono consultations. This exchange of expertise empowers local providers, expands treatment options, and ensures patients in remote or resource-limited areas have access to high-quality care. The initiative is closing the global healthcare equity gap.

Hunger and Poverty - Andando

Donation Amount: $10,000 USD

Andando supports rural communities in Senegal through long-term partnerships that break the cycle of poverty. Their holistic approach strengthens access to clean water, healthcare, education, agroforestry, and microfinance programs. By focusing on the growth of entire villages, Andando creates pathways to financial independence and sustainable development.

Rising Star - Jovia Kisaakye, Ecobed Biotech

Donation Amount: $10,000 USD

Ecobed Biotech, founded and led by youth changemaker Jovia Kisaakye in East Africa, transforms food waste into mosquito-repellent lotion, clean fuel, and organic farm inputs. By addressing waste management, health, and agricultural needs simultaneously, Ecobed is advancing climate resilience, improving livelihoods, and protecting communities from disease. Their innovative approach demonstrates how young leaders are driving solutions with global impact.

About Public Interest Registry

Public Interest Registry (PIR) is a nonprofit that operates the .ORG top-level domain-one of the world's largest generic top-level domains with more than 11 million domain names registered worldwide. .ORG is open to everyone, providing a global platform for organizations, associations, clubs, businesses and individuals to bring their ideas to life. PIR has been a champion for a free and open Internet for two decades with a clear mission to be an exemplary domain name registry, provide a trusted digital identity and help educate those who dedicate themselves to improving our world. PIR was founded by the Internet Society (internetsociety.org) in 2002 and is based in Reston, Virginia, USA. Visit www.pir.org for more information.

