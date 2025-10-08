eXp Realty Launches UK Commercial Division, Expanding Agent Model Into $10B Market

First-of-its-kind platform brings residential and commercial under one roof, giving UK agents more control, higher earning potential, and global reach

BELLINGHAM, Wash., Oct. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- eXp Realty®, the largest independent real estate brokerage in the world and a core subsidiary of eXp World Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: EXPI), has announced the launch of eXp UK Commercial, expanding the company's commercial real estate capabilities in one of Europe's most dynamic property markets.

With this launch, eXp becomes the first agent-powered platform in the UK to offer both residential and commercial services under a single model, part of a broader global strategy to empower self-employed agents with access to tools, training, and opportunities across the full property spectrum.

It also builds on eXp UK's rapid growth in the residential sector, where its self-employed model has already reshaped the estate agency landscape.

"The UK commercial property sector has grown substantially. It's a $10 billion opportunity hiding in plain sight," said Adam Day, International Expansion Leader for Europe. "Traditional commercial models have kept too many agents from benefiting fully with the freedom, earnings potential, and flexibility to serve clients across all markets, but we're changing that. Plus with the backing of our global community, agents can now maximise interest in UK commercial property on a global scale, not just a domestic one."

The UK commercial real estate industry is forecast to reach £8.1 billion ($10.2 billion USD) in revenue in 2025, following decade-long growth of more than 50% (IBISWorld). Yet the sector remains dominated by traditional firms, creating a clear gap for agents seeking greater autonomy, earning power, and a modern platform to grow their business.

eXp UK Commercial changes that, offering agents:

The ability to serve office, retail, industrial, land, and mixed-use clients

Commercial-specific training, marketing, and operational support

A commission structure where agents keep 70%, rising to 100% for top performers

"eXp is scaling and evolving fast, but with intention. As we do, we'll keep launching more global opportunities for our agents. After what we've successfully built in the UK, it made perfect sense to start there as the launch pad for our international commercial division," said Felix Bravo, Managing Director, International at eXp Realty.

"This launch changes what it means to be a commercial agent in the UK. The business we're building has to be seen to be believed. I've worked in commercial agency for nearly 10 years, and I've seen how little has changed for the people doing the work. Most agents are still building someone else's business. This gives them a chance to finally build their own, with more control, better economics, and the backing of a global brand," said Rob Jones, Head of eXp UK Commercial.

Jones brings decades of experience leading both national and international real estate businesses, including consultancy for RE/MAX UK and executive roles in brokerage and commercial sales.

With this launch, the UK becomes the foundation for eXp's international commercial expansion and the blueprint for what's to come.

Agents and commercial professionals interested in learning more can visit exptoolkit.com/uk-commercial

About eXp World Holdings, Inc.

eXp World Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: EXPI) (the "Company") is the holding company for eXp Realty® and SUCCESS® Enterprises. eXp Realty is the largest independent real estate brokerage in the world, with over 82,000 agents across 29 countries. As a cloud-based, agent-centric brokerage, eXp Realty provides real estate agents industry-leading commission splits, revenue share, equity ownership opportunities, and a global network that empowers agents to build thriving businesses. For more information about eXp World Holdings, Inc., visit: expworldholdings.com

SUCCESS® Enterprises, anchored by SUCCESS® magazine, has been a trusted name in personal and professional development since 1897. As part of the eXp ecosystem, it offers agents access to valuable resources to enhance their skills, grow their businesses, and achieve long-term success. For more information about SUCCESS, visit success.com.

Safe Harbor and Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements reflect the Company's and its management's current expectations but involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could impact actual results materially. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the launch and growth of eXp UK Commercial, the Company's ability to expand into new international markets, the adoption and success of its agent-centric model in commercial real estate, and the potential benefits to agents of the Company's platform, tools, and compensation structure. Important factors that may cause actual results to differ materially and adversely from those expressed in forward-looking statements include fluctuations in the UK and global real estate markets, the Company's ability to attract and retain agents, its capacity to successfully execute international expansion strategies, changes in the competitive and regulatory landscape, and other risks detailed from time to time in the Company's Securities and Exchange Commission filings, including but not limited to the most recently filed Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and Annual Report on Form 10-K. We do not undertake any obligation to update these statements except as required by law.

