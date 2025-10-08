CAI Software and Print ePS, a Division of eProductivity Software, Announce Strategic Merger to Drive Innovation in Manufacturing Software Solutions

LINCOLN, RI / ACCESS Newswire / October 8, 2025 / CAI Software, a leading provider of manufacturing ERP and production software solutions for more than fifteen vertical markets, and Print ePS, a leading provider of manufacturing ERP and production software for the graphic communications industry, today announced that they have combined in a merger of equals.

The merger brings together two trusted leaders with a shared vision: delivering best-in-class software solutions to address complex challenges across specialized manufacturing markets.

The newly combined organization will operate as CAI Software (CAI). Print ePS will become the Graphic Communications business unit of CAI. Moving forward there will be three operating divisions of CAI: Process Manufacturing, Discrete Manufacturing and Graphic Communications.

As part of this transaction, the ePS Packaging division of eProductivity Software (ePS) will now operate as an independent software company dedicated to empowering packaging businesses worldwide.

Leadership and Vision

As part of the transaction, CAI Software has named Brent Pietrzak as CEO and Cort Townsend as CFO. Brent shared his enthusiasm for the road ahead: "This merger creates tremendous opportunities for our clients, employees and partners. By aligning our customer-centric strategies, we are building a more dynamic, diversified software leader. The management team at CAI is excited to move forward with a shared commitment to innovation, performance and growth."

STG, the lead investor in CAI and ePS, will continue their investment in the newly combined business. William Chisholm, Managing Partner, and Patrick Fouhy, Managing Director, at STG, shared: "The combination of CAI Software and Print ePS brings together the strength of two industry leaders while opening an exciting new chapter. By honoring the heritage of both businesses and investing in future-focused innovation, we are building a powerful software organization ready to drive transformation across the manufacturing landscape. We are proud to support CAI on the next leg of its strategic evolution and are excited to partner with Brent, Cort and the broader management team. We'd also like to thank Brian Rigney and Dan Vertachnik for their impactful leadership at CAI and Print ePS, respectively, over the past three and a half years."

A Compelling Path Forward

The merger is a strategic step forward, designed to strengthen the business. Clients, employees, and partners can expect a seamless transition as well as increased investment across the combined product portfolio. The new company will continue to build on its:

Global Presence: With a combined workforce of over 800 employees and offices across North America, Europe, and Asia, we are well-positioned to support customers around the world.

Deep Experience: The team brings together industry leaders and experienced technologists who will continue to collaborate with clients and partners to address industry trends and client specific needs.

Exceptional Client Support: Continuing to deliver high quality service to our clients remains a top priority. Our account management and support teams remain focused on delivering exceptional outcomes for our clients.

Continued Innovation: By leveraging our specialized domain expertise, the company is focused on utilizing cutting-edge technology that enables practical and impactful solutions for specialized manufacturers.

About CAI Software LLC

CAI Software is a leading provider of manufacturing ERP and production software solutions to more than fifteen vertical end markets in the process (e.g., food & beverage and chemicals), discrete (e.g., A&D, automotive parts), and distribution (e.g., food) sectors.

About Print ePS (now CAI Graphic Communications)

Print ePS is a leading provider of manufacturing ERP and production software for the graphic communications market serving commercial and publication printers, promotional and transactional mail producers, sign & screen display manufacturers, in-house print centers and print-for-pay providers.

About STG

STG is a private equity partner to market-leading companies in data, software, and analytics. The firm brings experience, flexibility, and resources to build strategic value and unlock the potential of innovative companies. Partnering to build customer-centric, market-winning portfolio companies, STG creates sustainable foundations for growth that bring value to existing and future stakeholders. The firm is dedicated to transforming and building outstanding technology companies in partnership with world-class management teams. STG's expansive portfolio consists of more than 50 global companies.

Advisors

Evercore served as financial advisor to STG on the combination of CAI Software and Print ePS. Lincoln International served as financial advisor to CAI Software on the transaction. Moelis & Company LLC served as financial advisor to Print ePS on the transaction. Paul Hastings served as legal advisor to STG.

