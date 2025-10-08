Austin, Texas--(Newsfile Corp. - October 8, 2025) - Shipwell, a leader in AI-integrated transportation management and freight solutions, today announced the launch of its newly expanded artificial intelligence suite. This ambitious leap forward in technology introduces two new features now in beta on the Shipwell platform: the Track and Trace AI Worker and the In-App AI Assistant. Both are designed to transform supply chain operations, enabling logistics teams to anticipate challenges, act decisively, and unlock new levels of performance.

AI-Powered Logistics, Designed for the Customer

Driven by Shipwell's unwavering commitment to its customer-centric vision, the company's next-generation AI suite solves two of the top challenges facing today's logistics professionals: manual shipment tracking and real-time communication.

The Track and Trace AI Worker unleashes the power of AI to autonomously monitor shipments, analyze live data streams, and proactively flag disruptions-often before they even occur. By transforming raw tracking data into predictive insights, this tool can reduce manual tracking overhead by up to 70%, allowing teams to focus on more strategic projects and ensuring customers always have reliable, real-time visibility toward their shipments.

Meanwhile, the In-App AI Assistant acts as an intelligent sidekick within the Shipwell platform. Using advanced natural language processing, it answers complex logistics queries, delivers actionable recommendations, and guides users through processes-all in real time, directly within the platform. Trained on logistics and supply chain data, this virtual assistant makes sophisticated logistics capabilities accessible to teams of any size, upscaling productivity and decision-making.

A Vision for the Future of AI in Logistics

"At Shipwell, we believe AI is the catalyst for a new era of intelligent logistics," said Greg Price, CEO and Co-Founder of Shipwell. "Our expanded AI suite is designed not just to automate, but to anticipate, learn, and elevate every aspect of our customers' operations, while seamlessly integrating with the Shipwell platform and ecosystem. This beta launch is just the beginning. Expect even more transformative AI innovations from Shipwell as we continue to shape the future of supply chain technology."

Responsible AI, Built on Trust and Security

Shipwell's AI capabilities are built on a secure, cloud-native platform that is SOC 2 compliant and incorporates industry-leading security protocols, including enterprise-grade encryption and rigorous privacy controls, ensuring reliability and data protection for all users. Every worker action is logged, creating comprehensive audit trails that support transparency and accountability across the platform. With a human-in-the-loop framework, Shipwell ensures that real human insight guides critical decisions, maintaining the highest levels of security, compliance and trustworthiness.

Looking Ahead

Shipwell's commitment to customer-focused AI development remains steadfast. The company is actively working on additional enhancements, including workers dedicated to route and resource optimization, invoice processing and settlement, and regulatory compliance monitoring, all tailored to meet the unique demands of modern supply chain operations.

Shipwell's AI Studio shows all available AI workers, their actions taken, and where customers manage and configure workers according to company preference.

About Shipwell

Shipwell gives shippers and their teams the tools to run smart, resilient supply chains. Our AI-integrated transportation management system (TMS) combines power and ease of use to lower costs, improve customer experience and keep businesses agile. Put your logistics operations in the fast lane with real-time visibility, seamless connectivity, and dynamic automation. See how our all-in-one platform keeps your supply chain moving at shipwell.com.

