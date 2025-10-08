Loblaw Advance Partners with STRATACACHE to Significantly Expand In-Store Digital Screen Network

Canada's leading retail media network bolsters in-store advertising capabilities

NEW YORK CITY, NY / ACCESS Newswire / October 8, 2025 / Loblaw Advance is strengthening its strategic partnership with STRATACACHE, Inc. ("STRATACACHE"), significantly expanding its in-store digital screen network across Loblaw Companies Limited ("Loblaw") stores. Announced during Advertising Week in New York, NY, STRATACACHE will invest in building and connecting cutting-edge digital screens to operate within the Loblaw Advance retail media network.

Loblaw Partnering with STRATACACHE

Loblaw Partners with STRATACACHE to Expand In-Store Digital Screen Network

The initiative aims to substantially increase the scale of in-store advertising within Loblaw's vibrant retail environment, which currently includes nearly 2,000 screens at more than 700 locations. By integrating advanced digital signage technology, both companies are set to elevate shopper engagement and provide more dynamic advertising opportunities for brands. Screens will continue to be introduced to hundreds of new stores this autumn, with the network expanding even further throughout the next year.

"With STRATACACHE's reputation for industry-leading technology and reliability, this investment will add significant scale to our in-store media offering," said Lauren Steinberg, EVP & Chief Digital Officer at Loblaw. "In-store advertising is a vital part of a comprehensive marketing strategy. By engaging consumers at the point of purchase, these newly placed screens will enhance the shopping experience and complement our existing in-store audio and promotional display offerings."

The rapid growth of retail media has spotlighted the importance of omnichannel advertising and measurement. According to Loblaw Advance, including in-store digital screens as part of an omnichannel campaign drives a 3.6x increase in customer growth. And with Loblaw's daily reach of 4.1 million shoppers in-store, this presents a huge opportunity for brands to convert more customers.

"As Canada's flagship grocery retailer, Loblaw has continued to optimize the complete shopping experience, partnering with STRATACACHE for more than 15 years on increasingly advanced digital solutions at scale," said Chris Riegel, CEO at STRATACACHE. Together, we're building one of North America's largest in-store digital screen networks to deliver a premium experience for brands and shoppers. Loblaw Advance is a cutting-edge network that, using our in-house Walkbase sensor technology for precise audience measurement, gives one-to-one validation of impressions and effectiveness."

For more information, contact advance@loblaw.ca.

About Loblaw Advance

Loblaw Advance is the retail media network of Canada's food and pharmacy leader, Loblaw Companies Limited. Backed by more than 2,400 retail stores, 17 million+ customer relationships through PC Optimum, and a leading e-commerce business, Loblaw Advance's team of experts guides brands in the areas of media, loyalty, business strategy, and data insights to achieve measurable sales growth. With the depth of its understanding of Canadian shoppers and its ability to reach them through both digital platforms and physical retail channels, Loblaw Advance offers exclusive omnichannel marketing and measurement solutions for its own brands and those of external brand partners. For more information, visit loblawadvance.ca

About STRATACACHE, Inc.

STRATACACHE provides a full scope of consumer, audience, and passenger engagement technology and services to the world's largest restaurant, retail, transportation, and service companies. STRATACACHE's digital solutions use smart digital displays, advanced sensors, and cutting-edge artificial intelligence to customize the guest experience, enhancing profitability, efficiency, customer satisfaction, and speed of service. Powering digital signage content to more than four million digital displays, STRATACACHE has localized support and operations in 28 countries: www.stratacache.com, and @STRATACACHE.

Media Contact:

Loblaw: advance@loblaw.ca

STRATACACHE:

Andrea Poley

apoley@stratacache.com

Contact Information

Andrea Poley

Senior Director, Global Comms

andrea.poley@scala.com

610-704-8142

SOURCE: STRATACACHE

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/loblaw-advancetm-partners-with-stratacache-to-significantly-expan-1084228