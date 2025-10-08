Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - October 8, 2025) - The Organization of Canadian and American Women in Public Relations is now accepting conference committee member applications for the highly anticipated 2026 Women in PR North America WorkWell Conference. This milestone event will take place at Hart House in Toronto, Ontario, Canada, on May 8, 2026, during Women's Health Month.

The Women in PR North America WorkWell Conference is the largest gathering of women in public relations, investor relations, and communications across North America. With the success of the 2025 conference, Women in PR North America is expanding the scope of the 2026 conference and inviting dynamic professionals to join the conference planning committee. Committee members will play a vital role in curating programming, engaging partners, and creating an unforgettable experience for attendees.

"This conference has grown into an incredible platform for women in public relations to connect, collaborate, and drive impact. We are thrilled to open applications for our 2026 committee and welcome new voices to help us deliver an unforgettable event," said Talia Beckett Davis, Founder of Women in PR North America.

Women in PR North America Calls for Conference Committee Members

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/11441/269525_9c68848b04e4db10_001full.jpg

Why Get Involved

This opportunity allows for expanding networks, building portfolios, and creating meaningful collaborations within the field. Committee members become part of a supportive community of professionals across North America who are committed to building something significant together.

The planning committee meets through monthly virtual meetings to connect, share updates, and keep everyone on track. Volunteers can be based anywhere in North America and are available to attend the in-person conference in Toronto on May 8, 2026.

Women in PR North America is also seeking speakers and strategic partners who want to play a role in advancing women in the PR, IR, and communications industry. Interested speakers and partners are invited to get in touch with our team to discuss how they can get involved in the 2026 event.

Apply to join the 2026 Conference Planning Committee here: https://womeninpr.com/committee.

About Women in PR North America

Canadian Women in Public Relations Ltd. (Women in PR Canada®) and American Women in Public Relations (Women in PR USA®) is a leading organization dedicated to supporting women in public relations, investor relations, and communications. Together, the organizations form Women in PR North America®, with a mission to elevate women leaders and amplify their impact across the U.S. and Canada through events, education, advocacy, and community.

Talia Beckett Davis is the Founder of Women in PR North America and the Owner of Pink Pearl PR, an agency specializing in the baby and kids' industry. She is also the creator of the Public Relations Academy, a global PR platform that helps professionals grow their careers and businesses. Learn more about membership here: https://womeninpr.com/collective-club.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/269525

SOURCE: The Organization of Canadian Women in Public Relations Ltd.