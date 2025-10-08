Wesco International: Wesco 2025 Sustainability Report: Our Commitments to Belonging

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / October 8, 2025 / Read the 2025 Wesco Sustainability Report here

Our Commitment to Belonging

We aim to foster a sense of individual and group belonging by:

Leveraging the unique experiences, backgrounds and perspectives of our talented workforce to support Wesco's mission.

Engaging employees and building an inclusive culture, and supporting the communities in which we operate.

We are committed to creating an environment where every employee feels valued, respected and empowered to contribute their best.

Our Business Resource Groups (BRGs)

Wesco's BRGs exist to support a culture of inclusion where employees can thrive and strengthen our culture by offering different perspectives, styles, thoughts and ideas. These groups are offered globally and are open to all employees regardless of any aspect of their personal identity. BRG's support the following:

Building an inclusive culture and positively impacting employee engagement

Assisting with the creation and maintenance of a pipeline of talent for the company

Providing informal mentoring and professional development opportunities for Wesco employees

Identifying opportunities for adding value and growing Wesco's business through community engagement

Creating an open forum for the exchange of ideas

Engaging with suppliers, customers and industry groups to share best practices, partner on initiatives, advance the industry and to drive business growth

We continue to evolve our BRGs to support the goals of the company. Feedback from our BRGs provides valuable business insights, aiding our ongoing efforts to foster an inclusive and respectful workplace culture at Wesco.

ABLE - Employees with disabilities and allies

MOSAIC - Black, Latino, Indigenous, people of color, employees and allies

PRIDE - Equitable empowerment of the LGBTQ+ community and allies and promotes a safe, friendly environment for all

WIN - Women in our organization and allies

VOLT - The engagement of employees serving in the military, veterans and allies

SPARK - Employees in their early careers, allies and wider stakeholders that empower the expansion of professional horizons

Talent Acquisition

At Wesco, we believe that attracting the right talent is critical to our success. In 2024, we continued the evolution of our recruitment processes, partnerships and outreaches, focusing on attracting a workforce with a wealth of ideas, talents, skills, backgrounds and perspectives to our organization.

We automated and optimized processes to enhance the experience for all candidates with an emphasis on speed and communication. We enabled our hiring managers by continuing to improve our sourcing and screening processes to present the most qualified candidates from a range of sources. We continue to develop our talent acquisition team through a variety of internal and external training offerings to build their skills in sourcing and attracting candidates.

Key Talent Management Achievements in 2024

Recruitment Process Optimization: We completed a variety of improvement initiatives to create standardization, consistency and efficiency across several recruitment processes including assessment usage, pay transparency in job postings, evergreen requisitions (a pool of candidates to fill multiple job openings), internal mobility, automated candidate correspondence and more.

Interview and Selection Training Program: We launched a new interview and selection training course for hiring managers to enhance the knowledge and skills of this critical component of a manager's responsibilities. The training program features an online component followed by a facilitator-led session to reinforce key concepts and to practice interviewing skills.

Enhanced Analytics: We launched a new initiative to automate key talent acquisition reporting dashboards to enable real time access to data, improving our ability to monitor and act on critical steps in the hiring process.

Improved Commitment to sourcing from multiple channels: Our talent acquisition team works with organizations like RecruitMilitary, Out & Equal, the Department of Defense SkillBridge Program and Military Spouse Employment Partnership to ensure we source candidates from multiple channels.

An Enhanced Onboarding Experience

The onboarding experience is a critical first step in an employee's journey with Wesco. We are committed to ensuring that all new employees feel welcomed, supported and set up for success from day one.

We recognize that onboarding is more than just paperwork, it's about immersing new hires into the Wesco way of working and giving them the tools they need to be successful. Over the last few years, we've invested in building and enhancing our onboarding programs to help new associates acclimate to our organization.

Investments in Our Future

Continuous learning and development are essential to building a high-performing workforce. In 2024, we invested in expanding our Learning and Development (L&D) solutions, introducing more than 5,800 new learning opportunities into our existing offerings.

We also successfully delivered a total of 172,175 hours of training (including safety training) to employees across the globe, at an average rate of 8.4 training hours per employee. These efforts are designed to equip our employees with the knowledge, skills and experiences they need to excel in their roles and contribute to Wesco's ongoing success. Our L&D initiatives are aligned with our broader business strategy, ensuring that employees at all levels are provided with opportunities for professional growth.

Key Focus Areas:

Talent Development: Our seasoned L&D professionals have the deep expertise in adult learning and instructional design needed to create engaging, high-impact training experiences.

Process Improvements: We continuously evaluate and evolve our ways of working to ensure quality, efficient and effective results.

Technology Enhancements: We introduced new digital platforms and tools to support learning, making it easier for employees to access training programs and track their progress.

Strategic Alignment: We aligned our L&D priorities with Wesco's business goals, focusing on the following:

Sales/commercial upskilling

Digital transformation

Operational excellence

Leadership development

In addition to our internal training programs, we provide employees with access to external training resources through partnerships with organizations such as the National Association of Electrical Distributors (NAED). This allows employees to enhance their skills and knowledge by participating in industry-recognized training programs and certifications.

To learn more, download the 2025 Wesco Sustainability Report here.

About This Report

Unless otherwise stated, this report covers activities, data and initiatives from our fiscal year 2024.

ESG Disclosure and Framework Alignment

The topics covered in this report include those that we have determined to be material for our business and stakeholders as noted on page 10. Wesco aligns with several ESG frameworks and disclosures in support of our commitment to transparency and our fulfillment

of stakeholder needs and expectations. We leverage the following frameworks and standards to provide robust ESG information disclosure:

Global Reporting Initiative (GRI): GRI offers a list of global standards and guidelines around sustainability reporting.

Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB): SASB provides a comprehensive set of industry-specific disclosure topics and guidelines.

International Financial Reporting Standards (Climate-related disclosures, IFRS S2) which incorporates the now decommissioned Task Force on Climate-Related Financial Disclosures (TCFD): IFRS provides disclosure recommendations on thematic ESG topics such as governance, strategy, risk management, metrics and targets to provide stakeholders with fuller information surrounding climate risks.

CDP: Formerly the Carbon Disclosure Project, CDP is

an international organization that helps companies and cities measure and disclose important environmental impact information through an annual questionnaire and rating system.

United Nations Global Compact (UNGC): UNGC is an initiative that aims to help businesses align their strategies and work toward the U.N.'s Sustainable Development Goals.

United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (UN SDGs): U.N. SDGs provide a shared set of 17 goals toward peace and prosperity for people and planet goals and create a call to action by all countries in a global partnership

We also regularly engage with our investors, employees, customers, regulators, ratings agencies and others on ESG and business issues. Additional information about Wesco can be found in our public financial filings- including our annual report and proxy filings-as well as on the Security and Exchange Commission's website at www.sec.gov or on the Investors page of our website at Wesco.com.

Wesco plans to continue to report annually as we monitor, measure and deepen our ESG initiatives and disclosures.

Wesco endorses the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), which are a call to action to end poverty, protect the planet and ensure that all people enjoy peace and prosperity. We have prioritized the following five goals: Good Health and Well Being, Affordable and Clean Energy, Decent Work and Economic Growth, Industry, Innovation and Infrastructure, Responsible Consumption and Production.

More information about our SDG aligned initiatives is included throughout this report.

Assurance

We did not seek third-party assurance for this report; however, we will consider doing so for future reporting. The information and data contained in this report was vetted by internal subject matter experts on the various ESG topics included in this report.

Contact Us

We welcome feedback on our ESG initiatives and reporting. We invite you to contact us directly via email at Sustainability@Wescodist.com.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Wesco International on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: Wesco International

Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/wesco-international

Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Wesco International

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/industrial-and-manufacturing/wesco-2025-sustainability-report-our-commitments-to-belonging-1084345