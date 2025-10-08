Dallas, Texas--(Newsfile Corp. - October 8, 2025) - Buda Juice, LLC, an UltraFresh juice company that is redefining the fresh juice category with its cold-crafted, UltraFresh juices, announced today that it will be presenting at the 19th annual Main Event on Monday, October 20th at 2:00PM PT at the Hotel del Coronado in San Diego, California. Horatio Lonsdale-Hands, CEO & Co-Founder will be giving the presentation.

"The Main Event is a culmination of over 25 years of hard work and passion for small company investing. There is no organization on planet Earth that cares more about small companies succeeding than LD. To be able to connect with our community in one of the most beautiful settings imaginable brings me considerable joy. We look forward to welcoming all of our patrons and ensuring that they have a wonderful time," stated Chris Lahiji, Founder of LD Micro.

"Buda exists to redefine what fresh juice means. Our vision is to make UltraFresh juice the new standard, providing clean beverages in every grocery store across the U.S., without compromise on safety, taste or nutrients. We are deeply proud of our journey so far and incredibly excited to share our story and plans for our initial public offering with the investors at LD Micro Main Event," said Horatio Lonsdale-Hands, CEO & Co-Founder of Buda Juice.

Event: LD Micro Main Event XIX

Date: Monday, October 20th

Time: 2:00PM

Register to watch the virtual presentation here.

Summary of LD Micro Main Event XIX

The 2025 LD Micro Main Event XIX will run from October 19th to the 21st at the Hotel del Coronado in San Diego, California.

The first day will consist of registration, keynote speakers, and some gorgeous views of the Pacific. It will be followed by two full days of company presentations and one-on-one investor meetings concluded with a closing reception.

This three-day event will feature around 120 companies, presenting in half-hour increments, and attending private meetings with investors.

About Buda Juice, LLC

Buda Juice is pioneering the UltraFresh juice category through our end-to-end cold chain platform that delivers always cold, freshly crafted juice, lemonades and wellness shots to grocery retailers in Texas. We bridge the gap between shelf-stable products and operationally challenging in-store juicing, enabling any retailer to offer truly fresh and safe juice without infrastructure investment or operational complexity. Our breakthrough lies in solving the industry's fundamental challenge: delivering UltraFresh quality on a retail scale. We maintain continuous 35°F temperature control from fruit to shelf, delivering products with 8-12 day shelf life - long enough for retail distribution yet fresh enough to preserve authentic taste. This eliminates the traditional tradeoffs between shelf life, flavor, and nutrient quality in the industry. The Company plans to apply to list its common stock on the New York Stock Exchange under the proposed ticker symbol 'BUDA,' subject to approval of the NYSE and satisfaction of applicable listing requirements. Learn more at budajuice.com.

About LD Micro

LD Micro is dedicated to being the definitive resource in the small-cap space. From its industry-recognized index and robust data to hosting some of the most influential events each year, LD Micro's mission is to provide unparalleled access and insight for those seeking the next generation of great companies.

To learn more about LD Micro, visit:

http://www.ldmicro.com

To learn more about Freedom US Markets LLC, visit:

https://www.freedomcapmkts.com/

To present or register, please contact registration@ldmicro.com.

[1] Buda Juice has proposed the ticker symbol BUDA for its IPO, which was filed in August 2025. However, the company has not yet selected its final symbol for the listing on the NASDAQ or NYSE.

SOURCE: LD Micro