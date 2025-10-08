DAVID'S BRIDAL CORPORATE: David's Bridal Introduces Six New Online Partners to Make Wedding Shopping Easier Than Ever

From shapewear to skincare, David's Bridal expands its curated, online marketplace selection with fashion, beauty, and gifting

KING OF PRUSSIA, PA / ACCESS Newswire / October 8, 2025 / David's Bridal, Inc. ("David's"), the largest AI-powered marketplace, media network and planning ecosystem for life's magical moments, is helping customers check off even more from their occasion planning checklist. As part of its continued growth into a dynamic, tech-driven shopping destination, David's is unveiling an expanded lineup of handpicked products and brand partners across fashion, beauty, gifting, and more - helping customers discover, shop, and celebrate all in one seamless experience and all while earning Diamond Loyalty points and perks.

Whether a bride, bridesmaid, a guest, or just celebrating a special moment, David's is making it easier than ever to find everything you need to feel and look your best in one place - DavidsBridal.com. This bold expansion comes as consumers increasingly look for convenience, variety, and curated inspiration when shopping online. David's is meeting that demand head-on by adding hundreds of new products from trusted and emerging brands, giving customers more ways to shop for every aspect of life's celebrations. From bridal gowns to bridesmaid dresses, from beauty must-haves to meaningful gifts, from party décor to fashion-forward looks for homecoming, fall formal, prom and special events, David's is evolving into a one-stop marketplace designed to dress customers at every stage of their journey.

These popular partner brands and expanded categories and offerings help David's further its mission of providing more styles, sizes, variety and shipping speed to its shoppers.

Recently launched partners include:

Caire Beauty : Award-winning skincare formulated for women 40+, rooted in biotech innovation

Daily Haute : A family-owned menswear brand offering stylish and affordable suits, tuxedos, and dress accessories

Dearfoams : Iconic slipper brand offering cozy, bridal-ready styles perfect for gifting and getting ready

Jump Design Group (Bebe, Jump, Marina): Made-in-America eveningwear and dresses inspired by runway trends

Little Tuxedos : Formalwear for children, including ring bearers and junior groomsmen

Swimwear Anywhere (Michael Michael Kors, Carmen Marc Valvo): Designer swimwear suited for honeymoons and poolside bridal bashes

The Pearl Source : The leading online pearl jewelry retailer, importing Freshwater, Akoya, Tahitian and South Sea pearls

The Rescue Kit Company : On-the-go emergency kits for beauty, fashion, and day-of touchups

ThirdLove : Premium intimates, underwear, and shapewear designed with inclusive sizing and data-backed fit

"As we continue to evolve David's marketplace and product offerings, expanding our dropship partnerships is a key part of delivering a seamless and convenient shopping experience for our customers," said Reid Bork, Chief Revenue Officer of David's Bridal. "By partnering with brands that bring quality, innovation, and a deep understanding of our customers' needs, we can offer an even wider range of products that support everyone for any occasion. This program allows us to meet our customers where they are, providing thoughtful, curated selections that enhance all celebrations."

In the months ahead, David's will continue adding even more categories and brand partners to its site and stores, reflecting its vision to become the leading tech-enabled hub where customers discover, shop, and plan for weddings, proms, parties, milestones, and everyday moments of joy. New partners will span fashion categories from children's formal wear to swimwear, shapewear, shoes, accessories and beyond. And with Diamond Loyalty points earned on every purchase, customers can unlock exclusive perks and benefits, turning everyday shopping into a celebration in itself.

With a growing assortment, unmatched personalization, and the power of rewards, David's Bridal is redefining what it means to be the ultimate destination for life's magical moments, big and small.

To learn more or shop newest arrivals, visit www.DavidsBridal.com and follow @davidsbridal on TikTok and Instagram. Appointments can be booked online or find your local store and stop by anytime, walk ins welcome!

