Duly Health and Care Physicians Now Offering Access to Galleri Multi-Cancer Early Detection Test

DOWNERS GROVE, IL / ACCESS Newswire / October 8, 2025 / Duly Health and Care, through its Chicagoland medical group, DuPage Medical Group, LTD., is now offering access to the Galleri® multi-cancer early detection (MCED) test, a groundbreaking tool designed to screen for a signal shared by more than 50 types of cancer -- many of which currently have no recommended screening tests.

Finding cancer early can provide more treatment options and improve the potential for better outcomes. While traditional screenings, such as colonoscopies, mammograms, and skin checks, remain essential, they only cover a limited number of cancers. According to the American Cancer Society, roughly three out of four cancer-related deaths in the U.S. are from cancers that have no routine screening options. The Galleri test helps close that gap by using a simple blood draw to screen for multiple cancers at once.

"Early detection can make all the difference in cancer care," said Michael Fitzgerald, MD, a primary care physician with Duly Health and Care. "The Galleri test gives us another tool to help patients take a proactive approach to their health. With just one blood draw, we can screen for many cancers before there are symptoms. This one test helps us catch potential concerns earlier than ever before."

If a cancer signal is detected, the Galleri test can also predict where the signal may have originated, helping guide next steps in diagnosis and treatment planning.

"We know the incidence of certain cancers is on the rise in the United States, increasing the importance of diagnostics and prevention," said Brian Myre, MD, oncologist and director of the Brian Moran Cancer Institute at Duly Health and Care. "While we have made major advancements in cancer treatments, we must also focus on improving detection and prevention. The Galleri test has the potential to play a meaningful role in this pursuit."

The Galleri test is recommended for adults with an elevated risk for cancer, such as those aged 50 and older. It is available in addition to regular cancer screenings advised by each patient's primary care provider.

With the addition of this test, Duly Health and Care reaffirms its mission to provide innovative, accessible, and patient-centered care that empowers patients to take action toward healthier, longer lives.

The Galleri test is available as a $749 cash-pay option for Duly patients or is covered by TRICARE® health plans for eligible patients ages 50 and up. Patients may be able to use pretax dollars in their flexible spending account (FSA) or health savings account (HSA) to pay for the Galleri test. Patients should check with their FSA/HSA administrator or insurance provider to determine eligibility.

