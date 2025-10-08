Popular Women's Lifestyle Brand The Conservateur Presents Weekly Podcast and Video Series 'Sincerely American' - a Cultural Glow-Up for Gen Z Women

VANITY FAIR Offers Exclusive Preview Into the Show and Debut Episode, Streaming Now on YouTube and Major Podcast Platforms

WASHINGTON, D.C. / ACCESS Newswire / October 8, 2025 / Today, VANITY FAIR broke news on the launch of a trailblazing new podcast and video series: Sincerely American , presented by The Conservateur and co-hosted by its founder Jayme Franklin and her best friend Camryn Kinsey, a rising media influencer and political commentator. Sincerely American is a bold new podcast at the intersection of lifestyle, fashion, beauty, and politics, told through the lens of two best friends who first met in 2020 while serving in the Trump White House. VANITY FAIR sat in on an exclusive preview of the first episode to give a glimpse into this groundbreaking series ( read here ).

Sincerely American

Co-Hosts Jayme Franklin and Camryn Kinsey

An offshoot of The Conservateur , the successful women's media outlet Franklin founded in 2020, Sincerely American carries that brand's signature mix of sophistication and conviction into the podcast space. The show dives into the topics young women love most while grounding every conversation in faith, femininity, and timeless values. The result is a refreshing alternative to mainstream women's media, offering Gen Z and millennial women a place where substance meets style.

"If you grew up in the 2000s, you've literally watched the culture fall apart in real time," Franklin said. "Everywhere we look - Hollywood, TikTok, even the women we were told to look up to - are pushing the same tired narrative. We're done with that." Kinsey added, "We want a revival; where femininity is hot again. Where family is purpose, not punishment. Where being 'traditional' is a compliment, not a cancelable offense."

Recent polling shows that around 40% of Gen Z women identify as liberal - making them the most liberal female age demographic in the U.S. today, and more liberal than young women in previous generations. This trend reflects how dominant progressive cultural narratives have become in outlets aimed at young women, especially in fashion, beauty, social media, and pop culture. Sincerely American aims to offer something different: thoughtful conversations on these topics, rooted in timeless conservative values.

The two hosts, with a combined following of more than one million across social media platforms, aim to spark a countercultural revival - redefining how Gen Z women engage with lifestyle, culture, and media.

"We're not here to preach," Franklin said. "We're here to have fun, to talk about what we love, and to challenge the idea that empowerment means abandoning tradition." Kinsey added, "This isn't just a podcast - it's a sisterhood. You don't have to agree with us on everything to hang out here."

The first episode of Sincerely American premieres today and subsequent episodes will release every Wednesday. It can be streamed on YouTube, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, and all major podcast platforms.

