WorkMax Wins Gold at 2025 Merit Awards for Technology

PAYSON, UT / ACCESS Newswire / October 8, 2025 / WorkMax, a leading mobile time tracking application for the construction industry and part of the Foundation Software product portfolio, announced today that it has been awarded Gold in the Software and Apps category at the 2025 Merit Awards for Technology. The prestigious international award recognizes WorkMax's groundbreaking innovations in construction jobsite efficiency and workforce management.

WorkMax's award-winning platform addresses critical challenges in the construction industry by providing real-time data on labor hours, task allocation and job progress. The application's patented facial recognition technology and GPS geo-fencing capabilities have revolutionized how construction companies track time, eliminate buddy punching, and ensure workforce accountability.

"This recognition validates our commitment to providing contractors with powerful tools that solve real-world challenges," said Mike Ode, CEO of Foundation Software. "WorkMax represents the innovation and expertise that Foundation Software brings to the construction industry. This award celebrates two decades of delivering solutions that give contractors complete control over their most valuable resource - their people."

WorkMax's biometric technology requires construction team members to verify their identity before clocking in or out, with face-matching capability that works even offline. The platform's GPS technology allows companies to set targeted geofences around jobsite boundaries, capture GPS stamps during clock events and receive custom alerts to track real-time jobsite progress.

Founded in 2003 by construction professionals who recognized the need for better communication and cohesion within construction companies, WorkMax has evolved from a mobile time tracking app into a comprehensive web-based platform for project cost analysis and workforce management. As part of the Foundation Software product portfolio, WorkMax continues to serve more than one million contractors who trust it to track labor hours, equipment data and project progress.

