Firefly Systems Inc.: Study Confirms Combining Moving and Stationary Out-of-Home Media Boosts Campaign Lift by 50 to 100%

Firefly and Reveal's new white paper shows audiences exposed to both formats are up to 2.5x more likely to engage, setting a new standard for OOH strategy.

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESS Newswire / October 8, 2025 / Advertisers relying on billboards and other stationary out-of-home (OOH) formats can significantly boost their campaign ROI by adding moving OOH into the mix, according to a new study released by Reveal.

The white paper, The Amplifying Effect: How Moving Out-of-Home Media Inclusion Enhances Campaign Performance, analyzed campaigns across 10+ markets and more than 400,000 participants.

Based on the study, media campaigns that paired digital taxi topswith stationary formats like billboards - compared directly to stationary-only executions - showed:

50%-100% higher lift

Audiences up to 2.5x more likely to act

Consistent amplification effect across different campaign objectives

Reveal independently validated the results through rigorous testing, including matched control groups, lift analysis, and statistical significance.

"Our role was to rigorously and impartially measure the performance of these campaigns," said Jon Frangakis, CCO of Reveal. "Because we maintain neutrality even with our own customers, all sides of the industry trust our results and this data clearly shows that when OOH formats work in concert, performance is amplified offering advertisers evidence-based insights for planning and measurement."



"Advertisers shouldn't think of billboards or moving OOH in isolation," said Altug Simsek, Chief Business and Strategy Officer at Firefly. "Together, they work as a force multiplier. By integrating our moving formats like digital taxi tops with traditional stationary OOH, brands get measurable amplification that can't be achieved with stationary alone. Firefly is proud to lead the industry in proving this multiplying effect and ensuring every client and agency can unlock its full potential."

The white paper outlines actionable recommendations for advertisers, agencies, and media owners, including optimizing budget allocations, designing integrated creative strategies, and adopting measurement models that capture cross-format interactions.This release marks the start of an ongoing research initiative exploring how integrated OOH strategies reshape the future of advertising effectiveness.

The report is available for download here: http://bit.ly/48kpMcc

To see more news about Firefly: https://www.fireflyon.com/blog

About Firefly

Firefly is the global leader in moving out-of-home (OOH) advertising, with a network of more than 60,000 screens across all major U.S. markets and operations in 7 countries, delivering over 6 billion impressions each month. Firefly transforms traditional static environments into dynamic engagement platforms through car top displays and branded wraps on taxi and rideshare vehicles, along with experiential activations. Leveraging its digital car top network and moving fleet, Firefly provides geo-targeted reach and contextual targeting, enabling brands to deliver relevant messages in real time.

Founded by Kaan Gunay (Chairman), Firefly is headquartered in New York City, with offices in Los Angeles, Chicago, Las Vegas, London, and Istanbul. ( fireflyon.com )

For media inquiries, contact:

Ece Daviso

ece.daviso@fireflyon.com

About Reveal

Since 2014, Reveal has been a trusted leader in out-of-home audience measurement. Dedicated to providing advertisers with actionable campaign insights, Reveal continues to set the benchmark for data accuracy and reliability in the out-of-home advertising space.

For media inquiries, contact:

Randy Kilgore

rkilgore@revealmobile.com

SOURCE: Firefly Systems Inc.

