New portfolio evolution brings together observability, automation, compliance, and AI to enable IT leaders to move faster and with greater confidence

ScienceLogic, delivering intelligence that accelerates outcomes through service-centric observability, AI-driven operations, and intelligent automation, today unveiled its reimagined portfolio of offerings within the ScienceLogic AI Platform at its Nexus Live customer conference. Aligned with the company's Agentic AI roadmap, Skylar One, Skylar AI, Skylar Automation, and Skylar Compliance showcases the power of the ScienceLogic AI Platform to help IT teams resolve issues faster, operate with greater resilience and prepare for the next era of IT innovation.

"The evolution of our portfolio into the Skylar offerings shows how our platform has progressed to meet the needs of our customers in an increasingly agentic world," said Michael Nappi, chief product officer at ScienceLogic. "By unifying observability, automation, compliance, and AI on the ScienceLogic AI Platform, we're helping IT leaders cut through complexity and move faster. Built on the platform our customers trust, Skylar brings new technologies that enable a far more automated state of IT operations."

Together, the Skylar offerings form the portfolio of solutions built on the ScienceLogic AI Platform-the engine behind intelligent, outcome-driven IT operations.

Skylar One: (formerly SL1®) is the foundation of the ScienceLogic AI Platform, delivering unified, service-centric observability across hybrid and multi-vendor environments. It connects and synthesizes fragmented data silos, accelerates root cause analysis, and optimizes operations at scale. Includes Skylar One Studio (formerly SL1 Studio) for out-of-the-box monitoring integrations via ScienceLogic PowerPacks and flexible, customizable observability.

(formerly SL1®) is the foundation of the ScienceLogic AI Platform, delivering unified, service-centric observability across hybrid and multi-vendor environments. It connects and synthesizes fragmented data silos, accelerates root cause analysis, and optimizes operations at scale. Includes (formerly SL1 Studio) for out-of-the-box monitoring integrations via ScienceLogic PowerPacks and flexible, customizable observability. Skylar Automation : (formally PowerFlow) is the low-code orchestration engine that connects insights IT ecosystems from ITSM, CMDBs to collaboration and cloud platforms automating processes from detection to resolution and eliminating manual toil.

: (formally PowerFlow) is the low-code orchestration engine that connects insights IT ecosystems from ITSM, CMDBs to collaboration and cloud platforms automating processes from detection to resolution and eliminating manual toil. Skylar AI: (name retained) is the intelligence layer of the ScienceLogic AI Platform, powering correlation, prediction, and proactive remediation through Agentic AI. It includes Skylar Analytics for unsupervised prediction and detection, and Skylar Advisor for plain-language guidance and safe, executable actions to reduce MTTR.

(name retained) is the intelligence layer of the ScienceLogic AI Platform, powering correlation, prediction, and proactive remediation through Agentic Skylar Compliance: (formerly Restorepoint) delivers centralized backup, recovery, and policy enforcement across multi-vendor infrastructures, ensuring resilience and minimizing downtime.

With Skylar at the center of our platform, we're moving organizations closer to a future where AI and agentic automation eliminate friction, accelerate remediations and free teams to innovate,"said Dave Link, CEO and co-founder of ScienceLogic."This portfolio evolution marks a bold step forward for the IT industry-and a new era for ScienceLogic."

ScienceLogic was recently named a Leader in AIOps in the Forrester Wave AIOps Platforms, Q2 2025, and recognized in the 2025 Gartner® Magic Quadrant for Observability Platforms. These recognitions underscore the company's role in guiding customers toward intelligent, automated operations.

For more information on ScienceLogic's offerings and services, visit: https://sciencelogic.com/.

About ScienceLogic

ScienceLogic delivers intelligence that accelerates through service-centric observability, AI-driven operations, and intelligent automation. Trusted by enterprises, service providers, and government agencies worldwide, our platform unifies visibility and intelligence with Agentic AI so teams can move from understanding problems to resolving them with greater speed and precision. Founded in 2003, ScienceLogic serves customers globally and is recognized as a leader in The Forrester Wave: AIOps Platforms, Q2 2025 and a visionary in 2025 Gartner® Magic Quadrant for Observability Platforms. Learn more at https://sciencelogic.com/

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20251008102824/en/

Contacts:

Philip Tortora

REQ for ScienceLogic

sciencelogic@req.co

Jessica Lindberg

Vice President, Corporate Marketing

jess.lindberg@sciencelogic.com