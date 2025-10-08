Ledger Partners with Concordium to Bring Privacy-Preserving Payments and Identity to Millions of Users

The partnership unlocks "1-Click Verify & Pay" functionality, enabling Ledger's uncompromising security for everyday on-chain transactions.

CHAM, Switzerland and PARIS, Oct. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Concordium , the compliance-ready Layer 1 PayFi blockchain, today announced a partnership with Ledger , the world leader in digital asset security for consumers and enterprises. This integration brings Concordium's innovative "1-Click Verify & Pay" functionality to millions of Ledger users, enabling them to make secure, verified, and privacy-preserving payments via stablecoins directly from their hardware wallets.

This partnership bridges the gap between uncompromising security and essential real-world utility. Leveraging Concordium's protocol-level identity verification and a growing suite of ten established stablecoins on its network, the integration empowers Ledger users to use their devices for daily financial interactions.

"Partnering with Ledger isn't just about processing more transactions, it's about unlocking the speed and efficiency of blockchain for everyday payments," said Boris Bohrer-Bilowitzki, CEO of Concordium. "Together, we're building a world where secure, verified stablecoin payments are seamless and accessible, not just for institutions, but for people everywhere."

The core of this new functionality lies in Concordium's unique protocol-level identity (ID) and zero-knowledge proof (ZKP) technology. Ledger users can now: verify their identity on-chain using a Concordium ID, with privacy preserving ZKPs that confirm necessary attributes (like age or jurisdiction) without exposing personal data, and pay faster, cheaper, and more reliably with stablecoins on the Concordium blockchain.

Using Ledger hardware users can also manage Concordium accounts and securely sign transactions for CCD (Concordium's native token) and PLTs (protocol-level tokens/stablecoins), as well as delegate and stake CCD under Ledger's established security model. Built-in privacy and compliance features, including off-chain identity verification, identity disclosure only under lawful process, zero-knowledge proofs, and full auditability, ensure regulatory readiness without sacrificing user privacy.

Ian Rogers, Chief Experience Officer at Ledger, said: "At Ledger, our mission has always been to secure users' digital value, protecting what matters most. We're proud to work with Concordium, who understand the value of blockchain technology for security and payments, and make that a priority. Traditional payment rails are not fit for modern use cases and need to be totally disrupted, and we're happy to integrate Ledger's security across the ecosystem to offer more choice for users.

This partnership reinforces Concordium's role as a credible PayFi chain and underscores its continued momentum in the industry.

ABOUT CONCORDIUM



Concordium is a scalable Layer 1 blockchain that offers a unique identity layer at the protocol level to ensure verified and private user interactions enabled via zero-knowledge proof technology. Founded in 2018, the research-backed chain enables Smart Money with programmable Protocol-Level Tokens, advanced PayFi features like time releases and compliance controls, and secure ID-based geofencing for cross-border transactions, making it the chain of choice for enterprise-ready stablecoins looking for real-world adoption while adhering to new regulatory frameworks.



Learn more: www.concordium.com

ABOUT LEDGER

Celebrating its 10 year anniversary in 2024, Ledger is the world leader in Digital Asset security for consumers and enterprises. Ledger offers connected devices and platforms, with more than 7.5M devices sold to consumers in 165+ countries and 10+ languages, 100+ financial institutions and commercial brands. Over 20% of the world's crypto assets are secured by Ledger.

Ledger is the digital asset solution secure by design. The world's most internationally respected offensive security team, Ledger Donjon, is relied upon as a crucial resource for securing the world of Digital Assets. With over 14 billion dollars hacked, scammed or mismanaged in 2023 alone, Ledger's security brings peace of mind and uncompromising self-custody to its community.

Don't buy "a hardware wallet." Buy a LEDGER device.

