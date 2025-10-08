Services for Data Center Market worth $320.89 billion by 2030| MarketsandMarkets

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Oct. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- According to MarketsandMarkets, the Services for Data Center Market is anticipated to experience substantial growth, with its valuation projected to increase from USD 115.94 billion in 2025 to USD 320.89 billion by 2030, reflecting a robust CAGR of 22.6%.

Scope of the Report

Market Size Available for Years: 2020-2030

2020-2030 2025 Market Size: USD 115.94 billion

USD 115.94 billion 2030 Projected Market Size: USD 320.89 billion

USD 320.89 billion CAGR (2025-2030): 22.6%

22.6% Segments covered: Service Type, Tier Type, Data Center Size and Capacity, Data Center Type, Enterprise Data Center

Service Type, Tier Type, Data Center Size and Capacity, Data Center Type, Enterprise Data Center Region Highlight: North America accounts for the largest market

The data center services market is experiencing rapid expansion, driven by the growing need for high-performance, reliable, and scalable infrastructure to support increasing digital workloads. Key services include colocation, managed hosting, cloud integration, and edge computing solutions, enabling enterprises to optimize their IT operations while minimizing latency and enhancing overall network efficiency. Colocation services offer secure, resilient facilities for housing critical IT equipment, ensuring continuous uptime and operational reliability. Managed hosting and cloud services provide flexible, scalable computing and storage resources, facilitating seamless application deployment, data analytics, and business continuity. Edge computing services are gaining traction by delivering localized processing and storage capabilities closer to end users, thereby reducing latency and supporting real-time decision-making for applications such as autonomous vehicles, industrial automation, and smart city initiatives. Additional offerings include network management, cybersecurity solutions, disaster recovery, and compliance support, which collectively enhance operational efficiency and data protection. As organizations increasingly adopt AI, IoT, and 5G technologies, demand for integrated, secure, and high-speed data center services continues to grow, positioning these services as critical enablers of digital transformation and next-generation infrastructure strategies globally.

Facility services will register the largest market share

Facility services currently hold the largest market share in the services for data center market, reflecting their critical role in maintaining operational continuity, reliability, and efficiency across mission-critical infrastructures. These services encompass a comprehensive range of offerings, including power and cooling management, preventive and corrective maintenance, infrastructure monitoring, emergency support, and lifecycle management of physical assets. By ensuring the uninterrupted operation of IT systems, facility services help enterprises minimize downtime, optimize energy consumption, and comply with regulatory requirements, which is especially important for high-density and AI-driven computing environments. Providers increasingly integrate advanced monitoring solutions, predictive maintenance tools, and digital platforms to detect potential issues proactively, enhance operational visibility, and optimize resource allocation. The growing emphasis on sustainability has further reinforced the importance of facility services, with organizations adopting energy-efficient cooling techniques, green energy solutions, and environmentally responsible operational practices to reduce carbon footprint and operational costs. Enterprises benefit from these services through extended asset lifecycles, improved uptime, and enhanced overall efficiency, allowing them to focus on core business objectives rather than managing day-to-day infrastructure. Consequently, facility services have emerged as the dominant segment within the data center services market, underlining their role as a foundational enabler of reliable, resilient, and high-performance digital infrastructure across industries globally.

By IT services, the decommissioning & relocation segment is poised for the fastest growth during the forecast period

Decommissioning and relocation services are projected to experience the fastest growth during the forecast period within the services for data center market, driven by the increasing need for flexible, efficient, and secure management of IT infrastructure. These services involve systematic dismantling, removal, transportation, and reinstallation of servers, storage systems, networking equipment, and other critical assets, ensuring continuity of operations while minimizing downtime and operational risks. The growth of cloud computing, hyperscale data centers, high-density computing, and edge infrastructure is intensifying the demand for structured decommissioning and relocation processes, as enterprises seek to optimize space, enhance efficiency, and upgrade legacy systems without disrupting business-critical services. Providers are leveraging advanced planning, asset tracking, logistics management, and monitoring tools to safeguard equipment integrity and ensure data security throughout the relocation or decommissioning process. Additionally, environmental sustainability and regulatory compliance are key drivers, prompting organizations to adopt responsible practices for electronic waste management, energy-efficient handling, and adherence to legal frameworks. The increasing frequency of mergers, acquisitions, and geographic expansion of data center operations further supports the demand for these services. Overall, decommissioning and relocation are expected to be the fastest-growing segment in the services for data center market, providing enterprises with secure, efficient, and sustainable solutions to manage evolving infrastructure requirements while maintaining operational continuity and resilience.

North America accounts for the largest market

North America currently holds the largest share in the services for data center market, driven by the region's advanced technological infrastructure, widespread cloud adoption, and high concentration of hyperscale and enterprise data centers. The United States has seen significant investment in high-density computing, artificial intelligence, and edge computing facilities, which has intensified demand for comprehensive data center services, including facility management, IT infrastructure management, commissioning and testing, decommissioning, relocation, and consulting. Service providers in North America leverage advanced monitoring tools, predictive maintenance, automation, and analytics-driven platforms to enhance operational efficiency, uptime, and security across mission-critical systems. Additionally, the region's stringent regulatory frameworks, including those related to data privacy, cybersecurity, and environmental standards, drive the adoption of structured, compliant, and sustainable service solutions. Energy efficiency and sustainability initiatives are further shaping the market, with providers implementing green cooling technologies, integrating renewable energy, and optimizing power management practices to reduce operational costs and environmental impact. The concentration of technology giants, cloud service providers, and financial institutions in North America has accelerated the deployment of hyperscale and high-performance data centers, thereby reinforcing the demand for specialized, end-to-end services. Overall, North America's mature infrastructure, technological innovation, and strong enterprise adoption position the region as the dominant market for data center services, reflecting its strategic importance in global digital transformation and operational resilience.

Top Key Companies in Services for Data Center Market:

The major players in the market include Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) (United States), Dell Technologies (United States), Accenture (Ireland), CBRE Group (United States), Schneider Electric (France), Vertiv (United States), Iron Mountain (United States), GE Vernova (United States), and Turner Construction Company (United States).

