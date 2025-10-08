Ray C. Anderson Foundation: New Toolkit Empowers Georgians to Lead on Climate Action in Communities Across the State

Drawdown Georgia and Sustainable Newton Partner on Free Resource to Support Local Organizing Around Climate Solutions

ATLANTA, GA / ACCESS Newswire / October 8, 2025 / Drawdown Georgia today announced the release of a brand-new resource designed to help Georgians bring climate solutions home. The new toolkit, titled How to Take Climate Action in Your Georgia Community, offers a practical roadmap for neighbors, advocates, and local leaders to scale climate solutions where they live.

Written by Maurice Carter, president and co-founder of Sustainable Newton, the toolkit distills lessons from years of grassroots organizing in Georgia communities. Sustainable Newton is a volunteer-led nonprofit in Newton County dedicated to raising awareness and enabling climate action at the local level.

The toolkit provides:

Guidance on starting and sustaining local climate action groups

Strategies for connecting with neighbors and building momentum through conversation

Resources and inspiration to help communities identify the most impactful areas for action

Tips for working with local governments and identifying champions for climate action

Funding pathways and partnership ideas for community projectsRecommendations for how to measure progress, including the Greenhouse Gas Emissions Trackers

"Collaborating with my friends and neighbors to help advance climate solutions in our community has been one of the most meaningful journeys of my life," said Maurice Carter. "This toolkit is about helping others discover the same sense of community, hopefulness, and purpose that has propelled us forward. We want every Georgian to see themselves as a leader in bringing solutions home, because together, we can create a healthier, more resilient future for our communities."

The How to Take Climate Action in Your Georgia Community toolkit is available for free on the Drawdown Georgia website.

About Drawdown Georgia

Drawdown Georgia is a statewide research-based initiative launched in 2020 that was born from a multi-university collaboration, funded by the Ray C. Anderson Foundation. Taking inspiration from Project Drawdown®, the world's leading resource for taking action on climate change, Drawdown Georgia localized that work by identifying the 20 highest-impact solutions for reducing greenhouse gas emissions in our state over the next decade.

This framework focuses on climate solutions in five sectors: transportation, buildings & materials, food & agriculture, electricity, and land sinks. It considers how these solutions can reduce emissions and advance "beyond carbon" priorities, including equity, economic development, public health, and nurturing the larger environment.

Drawdown Georgia has grown into a "leader-full" movement, bringing together many organizations, universities, companies, leaders, and funders who are working to advance climate solutions in Georgia, including Drawdown Georgia Research, the Drawdown Georgia Business Compact, Drawdown Georgia Congregations, and Drawdown Georgia Higher Education. Learn more at drawdownga.org.

Leaders from Sustainable Newton at a gathering

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Ray C. Anderson Foundation on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: Ray C. Anderson Foundation

Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/ray-c-anderson-foundation

Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Ray C. Anderson Foundation

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/new-toolkit-empowers-georgians-to-lead-on-climate-action-in-comm-1084351