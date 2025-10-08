Xpansiv, the leading infrastructure provider for the global energy transition markets, today announced a phased initiative to enable the tokenization of environmental assets and their performance data on the Canton Network, an institutional-grade blockchain for regulated financial markets.

As institutional markets increasingly embrace tokenization, Xpansiv is advancing its infrastructure to support asset-level data authentication, issuance, and performance-linked financial instruments. This initiative lays the foundation for scalable, compliant, and interoperable solutions across the energy transition economy.

The initiative will begin with a pilot program to enhance Xpansiv's existing database of standardized, immutable digital identifiers-including those covering real-world, utility-grade, renewable energy generation assets-into identifiers compatible with the Canton Network. This process will leverage the SMART Protocol to support secure, permissioned data sharing across platforms, demonstrating how authenticated asset-level data can support performance-linked financing and new financial products, all with auditable reporting.

"Trillions of dollars are required to finance the energy transition, and tokenization presents a significant emerging pathway for capital deployment," said John Melby, CEO of Xpansiv. "By linking our infrastructure to Canton's institutional-grade blockchain, we're enabling our customers to pursue new distribution channels and laying the groundwork for trusted, interoperable transition finance."

"Xpansiv's initiative is a pivotal step toward uniting trusted real-world data with the on-chain institutional finance ecosystem," said Yuval Rooz, CEO of Digital Asset, creator of the Canton Network. "This evolution not only enhances integrity by anchoring physical assets on-chain, but also opens the door to a new era of scalable, performance-linked financing and trusted tokenized asset data that will transform how global markets operate."

To support this initiative, Xpansiv is collaborating with Fiùtur, a DLT-native infrastructure company. Fiùtur's SMART Protocol will be used to create and manage asset and performance tokens via Smart IDs, ensuring compatibility with the Canton Network's privacy-preserving architecture.

About Xpansiv

Xpansiv operates the technology infrastructure to accelerate the world's energy transition. The company runs the largest spot exchange for environmental commodities, including carbon credits and renewable energy certificates. It is the premier provider of registry infrastructure for energy, power, and environmental markets. It also operates the largest independent platform for managing and selling solar renewable energy credits in North America.

It also runs Xpansiv Connect, the leading multi-registry, multi-asset environmental portfolio management system, as well as a premier market data service for the environmental and energy commodities markets. The company is a leading provider of transaction and advisory services in global carbon, renewable energy, and energy transition markets through its Evolution Markets and Carbon Financial Services units.

Xpansiv's rules-based markets and infrastructure enable stakeholders to deliver transparent, credible, and auditable environmental claims to address the growing global demand for assurance and accountability on climate action and sustainability performance.

Company investors include Blackstone Group, Bank of America, Goldman Sachs, Aramco Ventures, Macquarie Group Ltd., S&P Global Ventures, Aware Super, BP Ventures, Commonwealth Bank, and the Australian Clean Energy Finance Corporation.

Learn more at: xpansiv.com.

About the Canton Network

The Canton Network is the only public, permissionless blockchain purpose-built for institutional finance- uniquely combining privacy, compliance, and scalability. Governed by the Canton Foundation with participation from leading global financial institutions, Canton enables real-time, secure synchronization and settlement across multiple asset classes on a shared, interoperable infrastructure. Originally developed by Digital Asset and now open-sourced, the network is powered by its native token, Canton Coin, and supports decentralized governance and collaborative application development. It's the proven link between the promise of blockchain and the power of global finance, making finance flow the way it should.

Learn more at: canton.network.

About the SMART Protocol

The SMART Protocol, developed by Fiùtur, is a digitally enforced governance and verification fabric, built in Daml and deployed on Canton. It unifies stakeholder governance, reference data, and contract logic to authenticate real-world, physical assets-and the performance data they generate-in a secure, privacy-preserving, and scalable way for the tokenized economy. From renewable power and fuel production to data centers to agriculture to natural capital, the SMART Protocol compliments and enhances Canton's native power to standardize how participants attest to provenance, manage lifecycle events, and substantiate performance claims for use in finance, insurance, and trading products.

Learn more at: https://www.fiuturx.com/intelligence/smart-protocol

