Battery Energy Storage System (BESS) Market worth $105.96 billion by 2030 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Oct. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The global battery energy storage market size is estimated to be USD 50.81 billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 105.96 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 15.8% during the forecast period according to a new report by MarketsandMarkets. The key growth drivers for the battery energy storage system market include the expanding adoption of lithium-ion batteries in renewable energy applications and the accelerated deployment of grid-scale storage within modernization projects. Nevertheless, the industry continues to face challenges such as installation complexities in island and remote locations, safety risks from overheating, and performance concerns related to the aging of lithium-ion batteries.

Battery Energy Storage System (BESS) Market

Battery Energy Storage System (BESS) Market Scope:

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue in 2025 $ 50.81 billion Estimated Value by 2030 $ 105.96 billion Growth Rate Poised to grow at a CAGR of 15.8% Market Size Available for 2021-2030 Forecast Period 2025-2030 Forecast Units Value (USD Million/Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered By Type, Capacity, Connection Type and Region Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of World Key Market Challenge Installation complexities in remote locations Key Market Opportunities Increasing demand for uninterrupted power in data centers Key Market Drivers Expansion of grid energy storage in modernization projects

Furthermore, the global market is thriving, driven primarily by the rapid integration of renewable energy sources such as solar and wind into power grids. The intermittent nature of these sources necessitates reliable storage solutions to ensure grid stability and efficient energy utilization. Additionally, growing demand for peak load management, frequency regulation, and enhanced energy resilience across residential, commercial, and utility-scale applications is accelerating adoption. Technological advancements in lithium-ion and other next-generation chemistries, combined with declining battery costs, are further driving large-scale deployments. Supportive government policies, decarbonization targets, and investments in grid modernization continue to provide a strong impetus for the expansion of the market.

The off-grid connection type segment is estimated to hold a larger market share during the forecast period.

The off-grid systems offer the advantage of fixed energy costs, eliminating utility bills while ensuring a reliable power supply for homes, businesses, and critical infrastructure in remote areas. These systems are fully self-sustaining and operate independently of the grid, providing resilience against power outages and enhancing energy security in interior and underserved regions. Off-grid solutions are also environmentally responsible, relying primarily on renewable energy sources such as solar, wind, and small-scale hydro, which significantly reduce greenhouse gas emissions and reliance on fossil fuels. Furthermore, advancements in battery storage, system integration, and smart energy management have enhanced the efficiency, scalability, and affordability of off-grid solutions, making them an increasingly viable option for both residential and commercial applications worldwide.

The flow battery segment is expected to grow to the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

A flow battery is a rechargeable energy storage system in which two chemical components, dissolved in liquid electrolytes, are separated by a membrane. Unlike conventional batteries, which store energy in electrode materials, flow batteries store energy in the liquid electrolytes held in external tanks. This design enables the easy replacement of electrolytes, offering a key advantage that drives their adoption in battery energy storage systems. The size of the electrolyte tanks determines the storage capacity of flow batteries, enabling scalable solutions for diverse applications, from residential systems to large-scale grid storage. Meanwhile, the power output depends on the size of the electrochemical cell, while energy capacity is proportional to tank volume. These unique characteristics-flexible scalability, ease of maintenance, and long-duration storage have contributed to the growing traction of flow batteries compared to other chemistries, such as lithium-ion and lead-acid, in energy storage applications.

The Asia Pacific region is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the global battery energy storage system industry during the forecast period.

Rapid industrialization, urbanization, and economic expansion in the region have led to a substantial increase in power consumption, leading to the adoption of advanced energy storage solutions. The growing demand for reliable, sustainable, and renewable energy sources is further accelerating the deployment of BESS, particularly in regions with stressed or evolving power grids. Electrification initiatives on remote islands and rural areas are gaining momentum, while developing economies are introducing supportive policies and regulatory frameworks to ensure an uninterrupted and resilient electricity supply for residential, commercial, and industrial users. Additionally, ongoing investments in renewable energy projects, coupled with declining costs of lithium-ion and other advanced battery technologies, are strengthening the market outlook. These combined efforts by governments, utilities, and private players are expected to fuel robust growth of the market across the Asia Pacific in the coming years.

Major companies operating in the battery energy storage system companies include LG Energy Solution (South Korea), Panasonic Holdings Corporation (Japan), BYD Company Ltd. (China), Samsung SDI (South Korea), and Tesla (US).

