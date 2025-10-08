DataM Intelligence 4 Market Research LLP: Patient Handling Equipment Market to Reach US$ 26.76 Billion by 2033 Driven by Rising Demand in Hospitals and Homecare Settings | DataM Intelligence

AUSTIN, Texas and TOKYO, Oct. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Patient Handling Equipment Market is witnessing steady growth, supported by rising investments in hospital infrastructure, homecare services, and advanced medical equipment for safe patient mobility. According to DataM Intelligence, the Patient Handling Equipment Market Size reached US$ 15.55 billion in 2024 and is projected to grow to US$ 26.76 billion by 2033, expanding at a CAGR of 6.4% between 2025-2033.

Patient handling equipment plays a vital role in ensuring safe transfer, mobility, and support for patients in hospitals, long-term care centers, and homecare environments. From slings and patient lifts to medical beds and transport chairs, these devices are critical in reducing healthcare worker injuries, improving patient comfort, and streamlining care delivery.

The industry is being shaped by increasing elderly populations, rising chronic disease prevalence, home-based care trends, and government emphasis on hospital safety protocols. Leading players such as Stryker, Arjo, Invacare, and Hillrom continue to innovate with ergonomically advanced, IoT-enabled, and automated patient handling systems.

Market Segmentation Insights

By Type

Medical beds led the market in 2024, generating revenues of US$ 5.2 billion. Demand for adjustable, smart, and ICU-specific hospital beds continues to surge, particularly in the U.S. and Japan where aging demographics require advanced critical care solutions.

Patient lifts and slings collectively contributed US$ 4.6 billion in 2024. With growing focus on safe patient transfer protocols and prevention of healthcare worker musculoskeletal injuries, hospitals and homecare centers are increasing investments in these solutions.

Mobility devices and wheelchairs, valued at US$ 3.1 billion, remain essential for outpatient, rehabilitation, and long-term care settings.

Bathroom and toilet assist equipment generated US$ 1.2 billion in 2024, reflecting increased demand in geriatric and disabled populations.

By End-User

Hospitals dominated the market with revenues of US$ 10.1 billion in 2024, driven by large-scale procurement of medical beds, lifts, and slings for inpatient and critical care services.

Homecare settings contributed US$ 3.6 billion, fueled by the rising shift toward home-based recovery and long-term care. Increasing insurance coverage for durable medical equipment is further supporting this trend.

Regional Insights: USA & Japan

United States

The U.S. patient handling equipment market, valued at US$ 6.3 billion in 2024, leads globally due to:

Rising elderly population: Over 55 million Americans are above 65, requiring mobility assistance.

Over 55 million Americans are above 65, requiring mobility assistance. Government safety mandates: OSHA guidelines are driving adoption of lifts, slings, and ergonomic transfer devices.

OSHA guidelines are driving adoption of lifts, slings, and ergonomic transfer devices. Smart hospital expansion: IoT-enabled hospital beds and automated transfer systems are becoming standard.

IoT-enabled hospital beds and automated transfer systems are becoming standard. Recent update (2025): Stryker introduced AI-integrated smart beds in U.S. hospitals, offering predictive fall detection and remote patient monitoring.

Japan

Japan's market, valued at US$ 1.4 billion in 2024, is expanding rapidly due to:

Super-aging society: With 29% of the population aged over 65, demand for advanced handling equipment is critical.

With 29% of the population aged over 65, demand for advanced handling equipment is critical. Government funding for elderly care: Programs promoting safe mobility and home-based care are boosting market adoption.

Programs promoting safe mobility and home-based care are boosting market adoption. Innovation partnerships: Japanese manufacturers are collaborating with European firms for robotic-assisted transfer devices.

Japanese manufacturers are collaborating with European firms for robotic-assisted transfer devices. Highlight (2025): Arjo announced a partnership with Japanese hospitals to expand the use of robotic-assisted patient lifts.

Industry Trends & 2025 Developments

Smart Beds & IoT Integration: Advanced beds with AI monitoring and connectivity to hospital information systems are redefining inpatient care.

Advanced beds with AI monitoring and connectivity to hospital information systems are redefining inpatient care. Homecare Mobility Expansion: Rising insurance coverage and aging-in-place trends are boosting demand for home-use patient lifts and wheelchairs.

Rising insurance coverage and aging-in-place trends are boosting demand for home-use patient lifts and wheelchairs. Robotics & Automation: Robotic exoskeletons and powered lifts are reducing strain on healthcare workers while improving patient safety.

Robotic exoskeletons and powered lifts are reducing strain on healthcare workers while improving patient safety. Sustainability Focus: Manufacturers are integrating eco-friendly materials and energy-efficient technologies into new equipment lines.

Manufacturers are integrating eco-friendly materials and energy-efficient technologies into new equipment lines. M&A Activity: In 2025, Hillrom (now part of Baxter) expanded its homecare solutions portfolio through acquisition of a European patient lift manufacturer.

Competitive Landscape

Stryker

Stryker dominates with a comprehensive range of hospital beds and surgical stretchers. In 2025, it launched AI-enabled hospital beds with predictive monitoring, reinforcing leadership in critical care.

Arjo

Arjo specializes in patient transfer and mobility equipment. Its portfolio of slings, lifts, and hygiene systems continues to expand globally, with strategic growth in Japan and the U.S.

Invacare Holdings Corporation

Invacare focuses on mobility solutions and homecare equipment, with a strong presence in the U.S. and Europe.

Hillrom (Welch Allyn & Baxter)

Hillrom remains a leader in hospital beds and critical care equipment. The integration with Baxter enhances its global distribution capabilities.

Medline Industries & Drive DeVilbiss

Both companies play pivotal roles in durable medical equipment for hospitals and homecare, with expanding product ranges in transfer and mobility solutions.

Strategic Outlook

The Patient Handling Equipment Market is being shaped by four critical forces:

Elderly Care Demand - U.S. and Japan leading adoption due to aging populations. Technology Integration - Smart beds, AI, and robotic lifts redefining patient care. Homecare Growth - Rising healthcare costs driving care beyond hospital walls. Regulatory Compliance - Safety mandates accelerating adoption of ergonomic transfer equipment.

Conclusion

The Patient Handling Equipment Market, projected to grow from US$ 15.55 billion in 2024 to US$ 26.76 billion by 2033, reflects a global healthcare shift toward safer, more efficient, and technology-driven patient mobility solutions. With Stryker, Arjo, Invacare, and Hillrom at the forefront, the sector is set to expand rapidly across hospitals and homecare ecosystems.

