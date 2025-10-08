Anzeige
Mittwoch, 08.10.2025
Defence-Aktie mit Ritterschlag: Regierungs-Einladung zur größten Militärmesse
ACCESS Newswire
08.10.2025 16:26 Uhr
ProcureAM: The Procure Space ETF Has a New Look!

LEVITTOWN, PA / ACCESS Newswire / October 8, 2025 / The Procure Space ETF® (NASDAQ:UFO) added exciting new domestic and international constituents to its portfolio of companies during the fund's September 19th, 2025 rebalancing.

Firefly Aerospace*, a launch and spacecraft developer, and Voyager Technologies*, which is developing the NASA-backed Starlab space station, are new additions to UFO. Both companies issued IPOs the summer of 2025.

Space is not just an American dream. Countries and companies throughout the world are focused on the commercial opportunities and military defense requirements of space. Companies from Sweden and South Korea were also included in the recent Procure Space ETF® rebalancing. One new constituent is Swedish company Ovzon*, which offers integrated mobile satellite communications to clients globally.

South Korean companies Intellian Technologies* and Lumir* were also added to UFO. Intellian Technologies* is a leading provider of satellite antennas and terminals and a leader in maritime satellite communications. Lumir* is engaged in the manufacturing of SAR (Synthetic Aperture Radar) satellite systems capable of 24-hour all weather Earth monitoring, satellite image and information services, and assorted electrical and satellite equipment manufacturing.

The Procure Space ETF® constantly monitors participants in the space sector to identify domestic and international current leaders and future stars. The Procure Space ETF® seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance, before the Fund's fees and expenses, of an equity index called the S-Network Space Index* developed by S-Network Global Indexes. The index examines criteria such as revenues derived from space activities and company size to select new firms for inclusion.

For more information about the Procure Space ETF®, visit https://www.procureetfs.com.

Important Information:

*The S-Network Space Index is a modified capitalization-weighted, free float- and space revenue percentage-adjusted equity index designed to serve as an equity benchmark for a globally traded portfolio of companies that are engaged in space-related business. It is not possible to invest in an index.

*As of September 26th, 2025, Firefly Aerospace (FLY) was a 4.07% holding, Intellian Technologies (189300 KS) was a 0.54% holding, Lumir Inc. (474170 KS) was a 0.10% holding, Ovzon (OVZON SS) was a 0.50% holding, Voyager Technologies (VOYG) was a 2.99% holding in the Procure Space ETF® (NASDAQ: UFO).

For a complete list of holdings in UFO, visit: https://procureetfs.com/ufo/. Fund holdings and sector allocations are subject to change at any time and should not be considered a recommendation to buy or sell any security.

Please consider the Fund's investment objectives, risks, and charges and expenses carefully before you invest. This and other important information is contained in the Fund's summary prospectus and prospectus, which can be obtained by visiting procureetfs.com. Read carefully before you invest.

Investing involves risk. Principal loss is possible. The Fund is also subject to the following risks: Shares of any ETF are bought and sold at market price (not NAV), may trade at a discount or premium to NAV and are not individually redeemed from the funds. Brokerage commissions will reduce returns.

Aerospace and defense companies can be significantly affected by government aerospace and defense regulation and spending policies. The exploration of space by private industry and the harvesting of space assets is a business based in future and is witnessing new entrants into the market. Investments in the Fund will be riskier than traditional investments in established industry sectors. The Fund is considered to be concentrated in securities of companies that operate or utilize satellites which are subject to manufacturing delays, launch delays or failures, and operational and environmental risks that could limit their ability to utilize the satellites needed to deliver services to customers. Investing in foreign securities are volatile, harder to price, and less liquid than U.S. securities. Securities of small- and mid-capitalization companies may experience much more price volatility, greater spreads between their bid and ask prices and significantly lower trading volumes than securities issued by large, more established companies. The Fund is not actively managed so it would not take defensive positions in declining markets unless such positions are reflected in the underlying index. Please refer to the summary prospectus for a more detailed explanation of the Funds' principal risks. It is not possible to invest in an index.

UFO is distributed by Quasar Distributors LLC.

Contact:

Info@procuream.com
866.690.ETFS

SOURCE: ProcureAM



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/exchange-traded-funds/the-procure-space-etfr-ufo-has-a-new-look-1081780

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
