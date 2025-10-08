payabl., a leading European financial technology provider offering payments and business accounts, has received the Platinum Award for Virtual Card Innovation at the Future Digital Awards 2025, presented by Juniper Research.

The annual awards recognise organisations driving meaningful progress in digital finance companies whose technologies deliver real value and have the potential to shape the industry's future.

Launched earlier this year, payabl. virtual business cards give companies greater control, security, and visibility over their spending. As a digital alternative to physical corporate cards, they enable real-time issuance, customisable limits, and transparent spending, helping finance teams simplify expense management and strengthen oversight.

Breno Oliveira, Head of Product at payabl., said: "This award recognises our focus on building tools that solve real problems for merchants. With virtual business cards, finance teams gain the visibility and control they need to manage spend effectively, reduce risk, and move faster. As we continue developing our products, we keep investing in solutions that give clients more control and ease their pain points. As part of this commitment, we are further exploring the mobile space to make it even more convenient for cardholders to report expenses. It is only the beginning."

Built for modern business operations, payabl. virtual business cards are ideal for e-commerce companies managing multiple supplier payments, start-ups scaling across borders, and global teams with travel or multi-currency expenses.

The innovation comes at a time of rapid industry growth: the number of virtual card transactions is projected to rise from 36 billion in 2023 to 175 billion by 2028, reflecting a clear shift towards secure, real-time B2B payments. Research shows that 94% of firms using virtual cards report faster, more detailed, and more secure transactions.

The service strengthens payabl.'s business accounts offering, which enables customers to send, receive, and manage multi-currency payments 24/7/365, supported by dedicated client relationship managers and an intuitive all-in-one dashboard. Card issuance now sits alongside payabl.'s comprehensive range of payment solutions, including online and in-person acquiring, local payment methods, and point-of-sale (POS) terminals, extending the company's commitment to helping businesses stay in control of their money flow.

