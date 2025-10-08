Veterinary Medical Devices and Supplies Market worth US$3.60 billion by 2030 with 6.3% CAGR | MarketsandMarkets

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Oct. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The global Veterinary Medical Devices and Supplies Market, valued at US$2.50 billion in 2024 stood at US$2.66 billion in 2025 and is projected to advance at a resilient CAGR of 6.3% from 2025 to 2030, culminating in a forecasted valuation of US$3.60 billion by the end of the period. Veterinary medical devices and supplies are specialized products designed to support the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of animal health. The market growth is driven by the rising pet ownership and increasing expenditure on animal healthcare, coupled with the growing prevalence of chronic and infectious diseases in companion and livestock animals. Additionally, advancements in monitoring systems and anesthesia equipment, along with the expansion of veterinary clinics and hospitals, are fueling adoption. Moreover, the rising demand for minimally invasive procedures, supportive government initiatives for animal welfare, and continuous innovation in critical care consumables are expected to boost market expansion during the forecast period.

By product, In the veterinary medical devices and supplies market, the critical care consumables segment accounted for the largest market share in 2024. This dominance is primarily due to the nature of critical care consumables being indispensable in daily veterinary practice, as they are used across a broad spectrum of treatments, from routine check-ups to emergency interventions. Products such as syringes, catheters, IV sets, infusion lines, and wound care supplies are required repeatedly, ensuring consistent demand compared to capital-intensive equipment purchased less frequently. Moreover, the growing number of surgical procedures, rising prevalence of chronic and infectious diseases, and the increasing focus on preventive care have amplified the consumption of these products, solidifying their leading position in the market.

By animal type, the small companion animals segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The high CAGR can be attributed to the increasing number of pet owners who view their pets as family members and prioritize their health & well-being. The rising prevalence of chronic conditions such as diabetes, arthritis, and obesity among small pets has led to the higher demand for advanced diagnostic, monitoring, and therapeutic devices. Additionally, the growing availability of specialized veterinary services, such as surgery & dental care, has further fueled the need for high-quality medical devices & supplies.

By geography, in 2024, North America accounted for the largest share of the veterinary medical devices and supplies market. This is attributed to the high pet ownership rates, strong awareness of animal health, and substantial spending on veterinary care. The presence of advanced veterinary infrastructure, a well-established network of clinics and hospitals, and rapid adoption of innovative medical technologies contribute significantly to market dominance.

The prominent players in the veterinary medical devices and supplies market are Covetrus (US), B. Braun SE (Germany), BD (US), ICU Medical, Inc. (US), Midmark Corporation (US), Cardinal Health (US), Neogen Corporation (US), Integra LifeSciences Corporation (US), Shenzhen Mindray Animal Medical Technology Co., Ltd. (China), and Masimo (US), among others.

Covetrus (US):

Covetrus Inc. is a global animal health technology and services provider offering integrated solutions that encompass veterinary practice management software, prescription management, supply chain services, and the distribution of animal health products. Its portfolio covers pharmaceuticals, nutrition, consumables, diagnostic equipment, and practice management systems designed to streamline veterinary operations. Covetrus delivers veterinary medical devices & supplies, including consumables, diagnostic instruments, surgical equipment, monitoring systems, imaging devices, infusion systems, wound care solutions, and other hospital essentials.

B. Braun SE (Germany)

B. Braun SE is a global healthcare company engaged in developing, manufacturing, and distributing a wide range of medical devices, pharmaceutical products, and healthcare services. The company provides solutions for hospitals, clinics, dialysis centers, and outpatient care facilities. Its product portfolio includes infusion and injection therapy, surgical instruments and implants, dialysis systems, wound management, and infection prevention solutions. The company maintains a strong international footprint, operating in more than 64 countries, with production facilities spread across Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa.

