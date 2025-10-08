Textile Fiber Market to Reach $70.8 Billion, Globally, by 2034 at 4% CAGR: Allied Market Research

The textile fiber market is experiencing robust growth driven by the expansion of the apparel and fast fashion industry, along with increasing demand for technical textiles in automotive, healthcare, and agriculture sectors. The versatility of synthetic and natural fibers, combined with advancements in sustainable production, positions the market for continued expansion. However, environmental concerns related to production processes and resource consumption pose challenges. Innovations in circular economy practices, recycled fibers, and eco-friendly alternatives to meet rising consumer demand for sustainable textiles make way for lucrative opportunities for market growth.

WILMINGTON, Del., Oct. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Textile Fiber Market by Type (Natural, Synthetic), by End Use Industry (Apparel and Fashion, Automotive, Agriculture, Healthcare, Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2025-2034". According to the report, the textile fiber market was valued at $48.3 billion in 2024, and is estimated to reach $70.8 billion by 2034, growing at a CAGR of 4% from 2025 to 2034.

Report Coverage & Details:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2025-2034 Base Year 2024 Market Size in 2024 $48.3 Billion Market Size in 2034 $70.8 Billion CAGR 4.0 % No. of Pages in Report 271 Segments Covered Type, End-use Industry, and Region Drivers - Growth of the Apparel and Fast Fashion Industry - Increasing Demand for Technical Textiles Opportunity Emergence of Sustainable and Circular Fiber Solutions

Macroeconomic & Geopolitical Impact

The textile fiber market is significantly influenced by macroeconomic and geopolitical factors. Global economic fluctuations, such as the slowdown during the COVID-19 pandemic and subsequent inflationary pressures, have impacted demand in key sectors like apparel and technical textiles. The International Monetary Fund noted a decline in global GDP growth from 6% in 2021 to 3.2% in 2023, affecting fiber consumption. Rising raw material costs, particularly for petroleum-based synthetics and natural resources like cotton, and energy price volatility have increased production costs, impacting pricing strategies. Geopolitically, trade tensions, such as U.S.-China tariffs, have disrupted supply chains, with China being a dominant player in fiber production. Environmental regulations in China and Europe have led to temporary production halts, causing supply shortages and price spikes. The Russia-Ukraine conflict has further exacerbated energy costs in Europe, increasing manufacturing expenses and logistics challenges. Despite these hurdles, the market outlook remains positive, driven by rising demand in emerging economies and innovations in sustainable production, particularly for applications in eco-friendly fashion, medical textiles, and automotive sectors.

Key Players

Indorama Ventures Public Company Limited

Reliance Industries Limited

Aditya Birla Group (Grasim Industries Limited)

Lenzing AG

Toray Industries, Inc.

Asahi Kasei Corporation

Teijin Limited

China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation (Sinopec)

Hyosung Corporation

Sateri

INVISTA

DuPont de Nemours, Inc.

Key Industry Trends

The textile fiber market is evolving with a strong focus on sustainability and technological advancements. The shift toward eco-friendly production processes, such as closed-loop systems and bio-based fibers, is gaining traction to address environmental concerns related to resource depletion and pollution. For instance, innovations in recycled polyester and organic cotton are reducing dependency on virgin materials. The market is also seeing growth in technical applications like automotive interiors, medical textiles, and protective gear, driven by fibers' durability and performance properties. Key players are expanding production capacities in high-growth regions like Asia-Pacific. For example, Textile Exchange's Materials Market Report 2024 highlights a rise in certified sustainable fibers, reflecting the industry's response to regulatory pressures and consumer demand for high-performance, responsible textiles.

The report provides a detailed analysis of these key players in the global textile fiber market. These players have adopted strategies such as partnerships, expansions, and product innovations to increase their market share and maintain dominance in different regions. The report highlights business performance, operating segments, product portfolios, and strategic moves to showcase the competitive scenario.

Recent Key Developments

In March 2024, Aditya Birla Group partnered with Fashion for Good to develop a closed-loop recycling system for viscose fibers, enhancing sustainable offerings and supporting circular economy initiatives.

In September 2024, Textile Exchange released its Materials Market Report, noting increased adoption of certified fibers and momentum in industry-wide sustainability reporting, despite a rise in emissions from certain fiber types.

