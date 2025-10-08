Industrial Gases Market Size to Lead USD 365.65 Billion at 11.95% CAGR by 2035 | Vantage Market Research

NEW YORK, Oct. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Global Industrial Gases Market is projected to grow from USD 105.82 billion in 2024 to USD 365.65 billion by 2035, expanding at a CAGR of 11.95% during 2025-2035.

The market's growth is fueled by accelerating energy transition initiatives, net-zero mandates, and the expanding role of gases in advanced manufacturing, healthcare, and clean energy ecosystems. Industrial gases such as hydrogen, oxygen, nitrogen, and carbon dioxide are becoming integral to decarbonizing heavy industries, enabling carbon capture and utilization (CCUS), and supporting the production of low-emission fuels.

For CXOs and investors, the strategic imperative lies in expanding low-carbon gas portfolios, forging partnerships across energy and industrial sectors, and digitizing supply chain operations for predictive efficiency and traceability. Companies that align early with hydrogen economy developments, ESG frameworks, and circular industrial policies will be best positioned to capture long-term value in the evolving global energy landscape.

Free Sample Includes:

Global & regional industrial gases market size and adoption metrics

Competitive landscape and financials of leading market developers

SWOT analysis of top companies and innovators

Growth & revenue forecasts through 2035

Porter's Five Forces & industry trend analysis

Country- and region-specific opportunity mapping

Executive Snapshot: Why This Market Demands CXO Attention

Energy Transition Catalyst - Hydrogen and low-carbon gases are central to net-zero strategies and green manufacturing.

Digital Manufacturing Growth - Precision fabrication, semiconductors, and EV batteries depend on high-purity gases and on-site generation.

Healthcare Resilience - Sustained demand for medical-grade oxygen and CO2 across critical care and life science facilities.

Sustainability Imperative - Shift to circular gas recovery and AI-enabled efficiency for stronger ESG competitiveness.

Industry Momentum: Transformative Trends Shaping the Decade

Hydrogen Economy Acceleration: Massive investments in green and blue hydrogen production for mobility and power applications.

CCUS Integration: Carbon Capture, Utilization & Storage unlock new value streams and decarbonized industrial clusters.

Digitalization & Smart Monitoring: IoT and AI optimize distribution, inventory, and predictive maintenance networks.

High-Purity Gases in Tech Manufacturing: Semiconductors, EV batteries, and solar cells driving multi-year growth.

On-Site Gas Solutions: Energy-efficient and modular plants reducing costs and carbon intensity.

Strategic Playbook for Executives & Investors

Expand Hydrogen Infrastructure - Partner with energy and mobility leaders to scale production and distribution.

Integrate Carbon Capture Systems - Monetize emissions through feedstock conversion and carbon credit markets.

Digitize Operations - Deploy AI-driven logistics and IoT for real-time performance analytics.

Diversify End-Use Portfolios - Enter high-margin segments like semiconductors, aerospace, and precision medicine.

Forge Cross-Industry Alliances - Create integrated value chains linking industrial gases to renewable energy and materials.

Expert Insights

"Industrial gases are critical levers for growth, decarbonization, and technological innovation. Companies investing in green hydrogen, carbon capture, and on-site generation today will define industrial competitiveness through 2035." - Neha Rathod Godbole, Founder & CEO, Vantage Market Research

Industry Leaders & Market Front-Runners

Linde plc (UK) - Global leader in hydrogen infrastructure, specialty gases, and digital gas management solutions.

Air Liquide (France) - Pioneer in carbon-neutral gas production and integrated industrial gas ecosystems.

Air Products and Chemicals Inc. (U.S.) - Driving mega-scale green hydrogen and industrial gas projects worldwide.

Taiyo Nippon Sanso Corporation (Japan) - Innovator in high-purity gases and semiconductor solutions.

Messer Group GmbH (Germany) - Expanding on-site generation and specialty gas applications across multiple industries.

Other Key Influencers: SOL Group, Gulf Cryo, Yingde Gases, Iwatani Corporation, and SIAD Group - enhancing gas supply infrastructure, renewable gas integration, and digital monitoring.

Innovators & Disruptors to Watch

Plug Power (U.S.) - Developing modular hydrogen generation and fuel cell solutions.

ITM Power (UK) - Advancing electrolyzer technology for large-scale green hydrogen production.

Haldor Topsoe (Denmark) - Driving innovations in low-carbon ammonia and hydrogen catalysis.

Enapter (Germany) - Deploying AI-enabled modular hydrogen systems for industrial clients.

These disruptors are enabling low-carbon scalability, digital integration, and cross-sector gas solutions positioning themselves as potential strategic partners or acquisition targets for global leaders.

Benefits of Purchasing Industrial Gases Market Reports

Analyst Support - Direct access to our experts before and after purchase for tailored insights and clarifications.

- Direct access to our experts before and after purchase for tailored insights and clarifications. Data Accuracy - Forecasts and trends validated through a combination of primary industry interviews, end-user surveys, and advanced statistical modeling.

- Forecasts and trends validated through a combination of primary industry interviews, end-user surveys, and advanced statistical modeling. Decision-Making Tools - Interactive dashboards, granular segment forecasts, competitor benchmarking, and adoption roadmaps to guide strategy.

- Interactive dashboards, granular segment forecasts, competitor benchmarking, and adoption roadmaps to guide strategy. Quality & Credibility - Trusted by Fortune 500 companies, healthcare innovators, and technology leaders for reliable market intelligence.

Market Hurdles & Structural Challenges

High capital expenditure for green hydrogen and specialty gas projects.

Volatility in energy feedstocks impacting gas production costs.

Regional regulatory fragmentation affecting deployment of low-carbon solutions.

Infrastructure constraints for storage, distribution, and on-site generation.

Market education and adoption barriers for new gas technologies.

Compliance & Regulatory Landscape

The industrial gases market is tightly regulated and requires proactive compliance with:

EU Hydrogen Strategy, Industrial Emissions Directive, and CO2 regulations.

EU Hydrogen Strategy, Industrial Emissions Directive, and CO2 regulations.

U.S. DOE and EPA mandates for low-carbon energy and industrial emissions. Asia-Pacific industrial decarbonization policies and renewable energy integration standards.

ISO 9001, ISO 14001, and ISO 50001 for operational quality, environmental, and energy management.

ESG disclosure requirements under CSRD, GRI, and SASB.

Embedding regulatory foresight, sustainability reporting, and lifecycle carbon tracking is critical for maintaining investor trust and long-term competitiveness.

Market Overview & Growth Drivers

The industrial gases industry is evolving from a commodity-focused sector to a strategic enabler of decarbonization, advanced manufacturing, and healthcare innovation. Key growth drivers include:

Decarbonization Push: Adoption of green hydrogen, low-carbon nitrogen, and carbon capture integration.

Adoption of green hydrogen, low-carbon nitrogen, and carbon capture integration. High-Purity Gas Demand: Semiconductor, EV battery, and pharmaceutical manufacturing driving specialty gas consumption.

Semiconductor, EV battery, and pharmaceutical manufacturing driving specialty gas consumption. On-Site Generation & Modular Solutions: Reducing logistics costs and emissions for industrial users.

Reducing logistics costs and emissions for industrial users. Corporate ESG Commitments: Industries incorporating low-carbon gas solutions to meet net-zero targets.

Strategic Intelligence for Decision-Makers

This report delivers actionable insights for executives and investors to:

Identify high-growth end-use sectors and regional market opportunities.

Benchmark top industrial gas producers, technology innovators, and ESG performers.

Map M&A, joint venture, and strategic collaboration opportunities.

Track evolving regulatory frameworks, incentive programs, and decarbonization policies.

Build resilient, low-carbon, and digitalized gas supply chains aligned with 2035 strategic goals.

Market Momentum: Why Now

Rising Energy Transition Imperatives: Global decarbonization targets and net-zero commitments are driving rapid adoption of green hydrogen, low-carbon nitrogen, and specialty gases.

Global decarbonization targets and net-zero commitments are driving rapid adoption of green hydrogen, low-carbon nitrogen, and specialty gases. Government Incentives & Policy Support: Regulatory frameworks, carbon pricing, and subsidies for hydrogen, carbon capture, and renewable integration are accelerating market deployment.

Regulatory frameworks, carbon pricing, and subsidies for hydrogen, carbon capture, and renewable integration are accelerating market deployment. Corporate Sustainability Commitments: Leading industrial players are embedding low-carbon gas solutions into manufacturing, healthcare, and clean energy value chains to meet ESG and net-zero goals.

Leading industrial players are embedding low-carbon gas solutions into manufacturing, healthcare, and clean energy value chains to meet ESG and net-zero goals. Technology Advancements: Breakthroughs in electrolyzers, on-site generation, carbon capture utilization, and digital gas management are transforming production, logistics, and operational efficiency.

Breakthroughs in electrolyzers, on-site generation, carbon capture utilization, and digital gas management are transforming production, logistics, and operational efficiency. ESG-Linked Capital Flows: Green bonds, sustainability-linked loans, and private investments are fueling expansion of low-carbon gas projects and advanced industrial gas infrastructure.

Executives who invest in green hydrogen, digitalized gas supply chains, and carbon capture integration today will define industrial competitiveness through 2035 while traditional gas suppliers risk lagging in innovation, sustainability, and regulatory alignment.

Executive Playbook: Growth Levers & Strategic Priorities

Accelerate Low-Carbon Gas Production: Invest in green hydrogen, sustainable oxygen, and high-purity specialty gases to meet industrial decarbonization goals and support expanding applications in energy, healthcare, and advanced manufacturing.

Digitally Transform Gas Supply Chains: Leverage AI, IoT, and predictive analytics to optimize production, logistics, and consumption, ensuring operational resilience, safety, and efficiency.

Build Strategic Ecosystem Partnerships: Collaborate with semiconductor, energy, and manufacturing sectors to co-develop high-value gas solutions, strengthen market reach, and unlock new revenue streams.

Capitalize on Policy Incentives & ESG Financing: Maximize opportunities from carbon credits, renewable energy subsidies, and sustainability-linked financial instruments to accelerate low-carbon infrastructure deployment.

Localize Production & On-Site Solutions: Deploy regional on-site gas generation and modular plants to reduce transportation costs, enhance supply security, and meet rising demand in high-growth markets.

Key Market Milestones & Industry Moves

Jan 2025 : Air Products invests $1.2B in Saudi green hydrogen plant.

: Air Products invests $1.2B in Saudi green hydrogen plant. Mar 2025 : Linde partners with BASF for low-carbon ammonia production in Europe.

: Linde partners with BASF for low-carbon ammonia production in Europe. Jul 2025 : Air Liquide launches AI-driven logistics platform for optimized gas distribution.

: Air Liquide launches AI-driven logistics platform for optimized gas distribution. Sept 2025 : Messer Group expands specialty gas operations across Asia-Pacific.

: Messer Group expands specialty gas operations across Asia-Pacific. Oct 2025: ITM Power commissions modular electrolyzers for industrial-scale hydrogen production.

Top Key Players for Industrial Gases Market

Air Liquide S.A.

Yingde Gases Group Company Limited

Airgas Inc.

Linde Group

Buzwair Industrial Gases Factories

Messer Group

Taiyo Nippon Sanso Corporation

Air Products and Chemicals Inc.

BASF SE

Air Water Incorporation.

Regional Dynamics

North America: Drive hydrogen hubs and CCUS-enabled gas solutions under federal incentives.

Europe: Expand on-site low-carbon gas generation to achieve net-zero manufacturing targets.

Asia-Pacific: Scale specialty gases and hydrogen infrastructure to support electronics and energy sectors.

Middle East: Develop integrated green hydrogen and LNG-linked gas hubs to serve global export markets.

Segment Insights

By Gas Type

Nitrogen: Dominates industrial applications due to its critical role in inerting, chemical processing, and food preservation. Rising adoption in electronics, pharmaceuticals, and energy sectors is fueling growth.

Dominates industrial applications due to its critical role in inerting, chemical processing, and food preservation. Rising adoption in electronics, pharmaceuticals, and energy sectors is fueling growth. Oxygen: Strong demand across healthcare, steelmaking, and water treatment applications. Medical oxygen shortages in emerging markets highlight strategic supply opportunities.

Strong demand across healthcare, steelmaking, and water treatment applications. Medical oxygen shortages in emerging markets highlight strategic supply opportunities. Carbon Dioxide: Widely used in food & beverages, chemical processing, and enhanced oil recovery. Growth is supported by beverage carbonation trends and industrial chemical applications.

Widely used in food & beverages, chemical processing, and enhanced oil recovery. Growth is supported by beverage carbonation trends and industrial chemical applications. Hydrogen: Rapidly emerging as a cornerstone of the green energy transition. Industrial, mobility, and refining sectors are driving investment in green and blue hydrogen production.

Rapidly emerging as a cornerstone of the green energy transition. Industrial, mobility, and refining sectors are driving investment in green and blue hydrogen production. Acetylene: Specialized applications in welding, metal fabrication, and chemical synthesis support steady, niche demand.

Specialized applications in welding, metal fabrication, and chemical synthesis support steady, niche demand. Inert Gases (Argon, Helium, Neon, etc.): Critical for electronics, semiconductors, and protective atmospheres in metallurgy. Supply constraints (e.g., helium) create strategic value for producers.

Critical for electronics, semiconductors, and protective atmospheres in metallurgy. Supply constraints (e.g., helium) create strategic value for producers. Others: Specialty and rare gases for laboratory, aerospace, and semiconductor applications are gaining traction due to technological advancements.

By Application

Manufacturing: Core industrial segment leveraging nitrogen, oxygen, and inert gases in metal fabrication, welding, and electronics production. Increasing automation and precision manufacturing are driving high-purity gas demand.

Core industrial segment leveraging nitrogen, oxygen, and inert gases in metal fabrication, welding, and electronics production. Increasing automation and precision manufacturing are driving high-purity gas demand. Healthcare: Medical oxygen, nitrous oxide, and carbon dioxide applications are expanding with growing hospital infrastructure and home care solutions. COVID-19 highlighted critical supply chain importance.

Medical oxygen, nitrous oxide, and carbon dioxide applications are expanding with growing hospital infrastructure and home care solutions. COVID-19 highlighted critical supply chain importance. Food & Beverages: Nitrogen and carbon dioxide dominate in food preservation, packaging, and carbonation processes. Adoption of sustainable and on-site gas solutions is rising.

Nitrogen and carbon dioxide dominate in food preservation, packaging, and carbonation processes. Adoption of sustainable and on-site gas solutions is rising. Metallurgy & Glass: Oxygen, acetylene, and argon are essential in steelmaking, welding, and glass production, with energy efficiency and decarbonization driving strategic investments.

Oxygen, acetylene, and argon are essential in steelmaking, welding, and glass production, with energy efficiency and decarbonization driving strategic investments. Chemicals & Energy: Gases serve as feedstocks, process enablers, and energy carriers. Hydrogen and carbon dioxide are increasingly integrated into chemical synthesis and renewable energy projects.

Gases serve as feedstocks, process enablers, and energy carriers. Hydrogen and carbon dioxide are increasingly integrated into chemical synthesis and renewable energy projects. Retail: Cylinder-based gas supply for small-scale commercial and industrial use is steady, supported by safety innovations and flexible delivery models.

Cylinder-based gas supply for small-scale commercial and industrial use is steady, supported by safety innovations and flexible delivery models. Others: Emerging segments include aerospace, semiconductor manufacturing, and advanced research applications, requiring ultra-high purity and specialty gases.

By Distribution Mode

On-Site Generation: Increasingly adopted by large industrial consumers for continuous supply, cost efficiency, and low-carbon footprint. Critical for hydrogen, oxygen, and nitrogen production.

Increasingly adopted by large industrial consumers for continuous supply, cost efficiency, and low-carbon footprint. Critical for hydrogen, oxygen, and nitrogen production. Bulk (Liquid Gas Transport): Ideal for large-volume industrial and energy sector applications, enabling centralized production with regional distribution.

Ideal for large-volume industrial and energy sector applications, enabling centralized production with regional distribution. Cylinder (Merchant Supply): Serves small-scale industrial, healthcare, and laboratory applications. Flexibility, portability, and safety are key drivers of adoption in diverse end-use sectors.

Browse market data Tables and Figures spread through 245 Pages and in-depth TOC on Industrial Gases Market trends 2025 Forecast Report (2025-2035).

Segments Covered in The Report

By Type

Nitrogen

Oxygen

Carbon Dioxide

Hydrogen

Acetylene

Inert Gases

Others

By Application

Manufacturing

Healthcare

Food & Beverages

Metallurgy & Glass

Chemicals & Energy

Retail

Others

By Distribution

On-site

Bulk (Liquid Gas Transport)

Cylinder (Merchant)

Region

North America

U.S.



Canada



Mexico

Europe

Germany



France



U.K.



Italy



Spain



Nordic Countries



Benelux Union



Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China



Japan



India



New Zealand



Australia



South Korea



South-East Asia



Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America

Brazil



Argentina



Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

Saudi Arabia



UAE



Egypt



Kuwait



South Africa



Rest of MEA

Key Questions Answered in The Report:

Which regions are poised to lead industrial gas production, specialty gas adoption, and low-carbon infrastructure deployment over the next decade?

How do government energy policies, decarbonization mandates, and renewable energy incentives across North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific influence market growth trajectories?

Who are the top global industrial gas suppliers, and how do their technology portfolios, green initiatives, and regional expansion strategies differ?

Which emerging companies and innovators are transforming the industrial gases landscape through green hydrogen, carbon capture, and modular on-site gas generation technologies?

What next-generation technologies such as AI-enabled supply chain management, IoT telemetry, and advanced purification processes will define operational efficiency and competitiveness by 2035?

How are ESG commitments, sustainability-linked financing, and corporate decarbonization targets accelerating adoption of low-carbon gases and high-purity specialty gases?

What are the primary growth drivers, infrastructure bottlenecks, and policy challenges impacting large-scale deployment of industrial gases across energy, manufacturing, healthcare, and electronics sectors?

How will fluctuations in natural gas prices, electricity costs, and carbon pricing impact the economic viability of green hydrogen and other low-carbon gases globally?

Gain instant access to our exclusive, data-driven dashboard designed for Chemical industry decision-makers, strategists, and market leaders. The platform delivers in-depth statistical insights, segment-wise breakdowns, regional market performance, competitive landscape mapping, company profiles, annual updates, and more. From market sizing to trend analysis and competitive intelligence, this powerful tool serves as a comprehensive solution for informed business decisions.

Browse the Full "Industrial Gases Market Size Analysis Report 2025-2035 by Type (Nitrogen, Oxygen, Carbon Dioxide, Hydrogen, Noble Gas, Others) by Application (Manufacturing, Healthcare, Food & Beverages, Metallurgy & Glass, Chemicals & Energy, Retail, Others) by Distribution (On-site, Bulk (Liquid Gas Transport), Cylinder (Merchant)) by Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East & Africa" Report at https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/industry-report/industrial-gases-market-0301

