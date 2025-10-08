Token Communities Ltd.: TKCM is Invited by Taiwan to Attend the Aerospace & UAV Summit

APOZ is about to be presented to the entire aerospace industry in Taiwan

BRADENTON, FLORIDA / ACCESS Newswire / October 8, 2025 / APOZ is Attending Taiwan Aerospace & UAV Summit

ASC Global Inc. is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Token Communities ( OTC ID / Stock Symbol:TKCM ), it was invited by the Ministry of Economic Affairs of Taiwan ( R.O.C. ) to attend the Aerospace and UAV Summit to be held in Taipei on October 23rd, 2025.

According to David Champ, president and CEO of the company, this very important summit will be held at the Sheraton Grand Hotel in Taipei on October 23rd, it is focused to promote the collaboration between U.S. and Taiwan in " Non-Red Supply Chain " and to encourage the Taiwanese companies to set up their manufacturing operations in the U.S. APOZ as the only publicly recognized FTZ + QOZ dual-status Business Park ( Foreign Trade Zone and Qualified Opportunity Zone ) in the U.S. today, it is the most favorable and ideal location for these Taiwanese companies ( including some of the U.S. domestic companies from other states ) to establish their production and manufacturing operations, the FTZ + QOZ dual-status APOZ business Park can provide tremendous savings on tariff and duties, along with the convenience for re-exporting to the global market and unprecedented savings on capital gain taxes, creating a true win-win strategic alliance relationship between the U.S. and Taiwan.

The delegation from ASC Global Inc. will also visit some of the local companies in Taiwan who have already expressed interests in setting up operations at APOZ, and certain government officials whom have been supporting the APOZ project since its inception.

For any further information, please contact Mr. David Champ at (631) 397-1111.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain information set forth in this presentation contains "forward-looking information", including "future-oriented financial information" and "financial outlook", under applicable securities laws (collectively referred to herein as forward-looking statements). Except for statements of historical fact, the information contained herein constitutes forward-looking statements and includes, but is not limited to, the (i) projected financial performance of the Company; (ii) completion of, and the use of proceeds from, the sale of the shares being offered hereunder; (iii) the expected development of the Company's business, projects, and joint ventures; (iv) execution of the Company's vision and growth strategy, including with respect to future M&A activity and global growth; (v) sources and availability of third-party financing for the Company's projects; (vi) completion of the Company's projects that are currently underway, in development or otherwise under consideration; (vi) renewal of the Company's current customer, supplier and other material agreements; and (vii) future liquidity, working capital, and capital requirements. Forward-looking statements are provided to allow potential investors the opportunity to understand management's beliefs and opinions in respect of the future so that they may use such beliefs and opinions as one factor in evaluating an investment.

These statements are not guarantees of future performance and undue reliance should not be placed on them. Such forward-looking statements necessarily involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, which may cause actual performance and financial results in future periods to differ materially from any projections of future performance or result expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements.

Although forward-looking statements contained in this presentation are based upon what management of the Company believes are reasonable assumptions, there can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements if circumstances or management's estimates or opinions should change except as required by applicable securities laws. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

SOURCE: Token Communities Ltd.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/real-estate/tkcm-is-invited-by-taiwan-to-attend-the-aerospace-and-uav-summit-1084365