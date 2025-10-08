Anzeige
Mittwoch, 08.10.2025
Defence-Aktie mit Ritterschlag: Regierungs-Einladung zur größten Militärmesse
08.10.2025 16:38 Uhr
RuffleButts, Inc.: Happy Holidays! RuffleButts Launches Their Full-Family Christmas Collection

Beat the holiday rush and get ready for Christmas early with RuffleButts new family matching PJ and apparel collection.

DALLAS, TX / ACCESS Newswire / October 8, 2025 / Christmas has officially arrived at RuffleButts with the launch of their new Christmas collection. This full-family assortment features their fan-favorite SoftSnooze bamboo viscose pajamas and matching apparel styles, perfect for any holiday celebration.

The family-matching styles make it easy for everyone to coordinate during the holiday season. From festive holiday parties to Christmas card family photos, these matching styles are designed for every occasion. Each piece combines comfort and style, making holiday moments feel a little more connected and memorable.

The SoftSnooze pajama line continues to shine as a customer favorite thanks to its cozy soft bamboo viscose fabric and monogrammable modal blend. These PJs are breathable, durable, and resistant to wrinkles and fading, making them ideal for holiday sleepovers and opening presents on Christmas morning. This year's prints include cheerful plaids, whimsical holiday characters, and timeless red-and-green designs available for babies, toddlers, kids, moms, and dads.

RuffleButts has always listened to its customers, creating clothing that families truly want and enjoy. The new Christmas collection is no different, designed with the feedback and preferences of parents in mind. Every piece is made for comfort, easy care, and seasonal style. With thoughtful sizing for babies, kids, and adults, and prints that work for photos, parties, and holiday mornings, the collection offers practical and festive choices that make gift-giving and family celebrations easier and more memorable.

The new family-matching Christmas collection is available now for purchase. If you're looking for more family-matching options, RuffleButts also offers a wide assortment of swimwear with styles for everyone.

About RuffleButts + RuggedButts

RuffleButts + RuggedButts is a digitally native premium children's apparel company founded in 2007 with a ruffle bloomer that has now grown to a full assortment of premium children's apparel. Known for lasting quality, playful prints, and family-matching collections for life's special moments, RuffleButts has quickly grown to annual revenue exceeding $40M. Our products can be found online at Rufflebutts.com, Ruggedbutts.com, Amazon, select premium retailers such as Nordstrom, Neiman Marcus and hundreds of specialty retail locations around the globe. RuffleButts has been a Summit Park holding since 2020.

Contact Information

Scott Adams
Sr. Director of Marketing
sadams@rufflebutts.com
(704) 825-8811

SOURCE: RuffleButts, Inc.



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/consumer-and-retail-products/happy-holidays-rufflebutts-launches-their-full-family-christmas-collec-1084358

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
