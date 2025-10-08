Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - October 8, 2025) - Bill Bamber, Chief Executive Officer, BMO Global Asset Management; Alain Desbiens, Vice Chair, BMO ETFs, BMO Global Asset Management, and Jimmy Xu, Head, Liquid Alternatives and Non-Linear ETFs, BMO Global Asset Management ("BMO" or the "Company"), joined Graham MacKenzie, Managing Director, Exchange Traded Products, Toronto Stock Exchange ("TSX"), to open the market and celebrate the launch of the BMO Covered Call Spread Gold Bullion ETF (TSX: ZWGD).





The BMO Covered Call Spread Gold Bullion ETF seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation through exposure to the price of gold bullion by investing directly or indirectly in long-term holdings of unencumbered gold bullion and to earn premiums through a covered call spread strategy.

BMO was one of the first ETF issuers in Canada and since 2009 has become one of the country's largest ETF providers with over $137 Billion in Assets Under Management (Source: National Bank Report, August 31, 2025). With more than 130 strategies, BMO ETFs help Canadians build stronger, more resilient portfolios. Proudly Canadian, BMO Global Asset Management is deeply rooted in the financial goals of Canadians and committed to delivering solutions that reflect their needs.

