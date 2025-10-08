Silo Pharma, Inc.: Silo Pharma Expands Crypto Treasury with First Strategic Bitcoin Purchase Reinforcing Company's Commitment to Multi-Chain Growth

SARASOTA, FL, Oct. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Silo Pharma, Inc. (Nasdaq: SILO) ("Silo" or "the Company), a diversified developmental-stage biopharmaceutical and cryptocurrency treasury company, today announced its initial purchase of Bitcoin under its crypto reserve strategy targeting multi-chain asset growth.

"Silo's latest strategic crypto purchase signals our conviction in Bitcoin as both store of value and a hedge against general financial market volatility," said Eric Weisblum, CEO of Silo. "Overall, the four crypto investments we have made so far underscore our Company's confidence in the growing adoption and value creation opportunities available through a digital asset treasury portfolio."

Silo's initial purchase of Bitcoin follows recently announced crypto purchases of Ethereum, RSC, and Solano tokens. The Company plans to continue purchasing various crypto tokens as part of its diversified treasury reserve strategy.

About Silo Pharma

Silo Pharma is a diversified developmental-stage biopharmaceutical and cryptocurrency treasury company. Its therapeutic focus is on addressing underserved conditions, including stress-induced psychiatric disorders, chronic pain, and central nervous system (CNS) diseases. The Company's portfolio includes innovative programs such as SPC-15 for PTSD, SP-26 for fibromyalgia and chronic pain, and preclinical assets targeting Alzheimer's disease and multiple sclerosis. Silo's research is conducted in collaboration with leading universities and laboratories. silopharma.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are identified using words "could", "believe", "anticipate", "intend", "estimate", "expect", "may", "continue", "predict", "potential", and similar expressions that are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Such statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that could cause the actual results of Silo Pharma, Inc. ("Silo" or "the Company") to differ materially from the results expressed or implied by such statements, including changes to anticipated sources of revenues, future economic and competitive conditions, difficulties in developing the Company's technology platforms, retaining and expanding the Company's customer base, fluctuations in consumer spending on the Company's products and other factors. Accordingly, although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, there can be no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. The Company disclaims any obligations to publicly update or release any revisions to the forward-looking information contained in this press release, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, after the date of this press release or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events except as required by law.

