Birlasoft Limited: Birlasoft Appoints Komal Jain as CEO - Americas

NOIDA, India and PUNE, India and EDISON, N.J., Oct. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Birlasoft Ltd (BSE: 532400) (NSE: BSOFT), part of the multibillion-dollar CKA Birla Group, has announced the appointment of Komal Jain as Chief Executive Officer (CEO) - Americas. He will be based in Dallas, Texas.

Komal will lead Birlasoft's business across the United States, Canada, Mexico and Latin America, with a focus on accelerating growth and strengthening client partnerships. He will also shape the company's innovation agenda and drive strategic investments to further enhance its market leadership. With more than two decades of leadership experience in technology, business strategy, sales, global marketing, and entrepreneurship, Komal brings deep expertise in helping enterprises navigate disruption, embrace complex technology shifts, and accelerate innovation. He helps CXOs to translate transformation into tangible outcomes by combining innovation with purpose and agility with trust.

Commenting on the appointment, Angan Guha, CEO and Managing Director, Birlasoft, said, "We are delighted to welcome Komal to Birlasoft. His proven leadership, extensive industry expertise, and strong focus on innovation and client success will be instrumental in fueling our growth and unlocking new business opportunities across the Americas. Komal's appointment reflects our commitment to strengthening our leadership team as we continue to reimagine businesses, harness emerging technologies, and deliver transformative, future-ready solutions to clients on a global scale. On behalf of the Board of Directors and the entire Birlasoft family, we extend a warm welcome to him."

Before joining Birlasoft, Komal served as Senior Vice President and Head of the High-Tech, Media, and Entertainment vertical at Infosys, where he played a pivotal role in driving growth and expanding market presence across fast-evolving industries.

Komal holds a Master's in Business Administration from the Indian Institute of Management, Calcutta, and a Bachelor's degree in Electronics Engineering from the National Institute of Technology, Kurukshetra.

About Birlasoft

Birlasoft is a global technology company enabling 'next-generation' digital transformation through expertise in Cloud, AI, Data, and enterprise solutions. Combining industry proficiency with advanced digital capabilities, it helps businesses accelerate change with speed, scale, and purpose, delivering 'future-ready' solutions that enhance agility, resilience, and customer experience.

Part of the CKA Birla Group and led by Chairman Mrs. Amita Birla, Birlasoft's nearly 12,000 professionals drive innovation while building a diverse, inclusive, and learning-oriented culture. With a strong focus on sustainability and long-term value creation, Birlasoft transforms enterprises and communities, earning its reputation as a trusted partner and one of the best places to work. Explore the innovation at www.birlasoft.com.

