Coral Gables, Florida--(Newsfile Corp. - October 8, 2025) - Today, Epluribus LLC announced release 5.0 its MOXY civic engagement platform, which sports powerful new features designed to activate the general public towards heightened civic action. Headlining this major update is the artificial intelligence-enabled, data-mined politician profile, which draws upon the latest technological innovations and distills legislation to objectively evaluate each member of Congress along key issues.

Alongside this breakthrough feature, MOXY 5.0 also introduces new ways for citizens to take action - including tools to create and publish petitions and organize live audio sessions to foster constructive community dialogue.

According to Founder & CEO, César M Melgoza, "with release 5.0, MOXY has become very powerful, yet we have managed to keep it simple to use. The A.I. Rep Profile is activated by a button within pages for all incumbents in the U.S. Congress and distills deep biographical information, mines legislative data, then displays a one-page narrative along with a striking spiderweb chart that summarizes a politician's voting record along 16 distinct issue categories. We explored all the available A.I. platform APIs and discovered strengths and weaknesses among them; we found a need to carefully program the commands and validate the output - the result is a combination of MOXY data science combined with the benefit of the most recent models available."

Today's voters are inundated with information scattered across countless sources, often leaving them bewildered. In an era when civic engagement is vital to the health of our democracy, MOXY empowers Americans with clarity - combining official data, Veracity®-rated journalism, and constructive discourse that bridges parties, demographics, and ideologies.

According to former head of the Florida Republican Party, entrepreneur, lawyer, political commentator and advisor, Al Cardenas, "the nation's political landscape has diverged from the voters it was designed to represent and MOXY comes at a time when civic engagement and cross-party discourse is critical to national unity."

MOXY displays relevant content such as localized directories of elected officials corresponding to a user's jurisdictions at local, state, and national levels. It delivers notifications on legislative actions along with links to official source documents and vote tallies by party and chamber. Legislation summaries and their full text are easily accessible, allowing voters to determine how well their representatives reflect their constituents' interests. Fundraising amounts and sources are presented in explicit detail within a streamlined interface, enabling voters to see who funds their representatives' campaigns.

"Our vision for MOXY is to transform how Americans engage with their government. For too long, official records, campaign finance data, and legislative actions have been buried within complex systems or scattered across myriad sources. MOXY brings all of it together in one transparent, accessible platform. By giving voters the ability to see clearly, connect directly, and participate meaningfully, we didn't just build an app - we're creating the civic infrastructure for a stronger, more united democracy," according to Mr. Melgoza.

Candidates and incumbent representatives can claim their official MOXY account, which is pre-populated with key data fields and automatically followed by users in their jurisdiction, allowing them to keep voters informed via forum posts, podcast series, live streams, community chats, and POV stories.

MOXY presents election ballots that are personalized for each user based on their residential address and corresponding jurisdiction maps. Voters can check their registration status and examine ballot content, including deeper information sourced from reputable content compilers like Ballotpedia. Instead of merely relying on campaign ads and speeches to determine which candidate or initiative might represent their interests, MOXY users can explore specific data prior to casting their votes.

MOXY infuses hundreds of news sources across a broad spectrum of periodicals - accompanied by Veracity® ratings, powered by NewsGuard® - allowing users to quickly glance at a source's color-coded seal or delve into an evaluation that assesses its reliability. Quick access buttons for specialty news channels and a user's declared issues of interest facilitate browsing by specific content categories, including fact-checking services.

MOXY is uniquely positioned to empower American voters and is available in the app stores for Apple iOS, Android, and web browsers. The name MOXY was chosen because it aspires to embody the meaning of the Yiddish term for bold courage - particularly for those Americans who value deMOCraCY.

About MOXY

MOXY is an online platform designed to inform and engage voters within a contemporary, educational and inclusive format. It features detailed location-based information such as elected officials, legislation, ballots and voting process information tailored to a voter's own jurisdictions. It also includes a wealth of survey research which members have the option to participate in, plus forums, POV's, Podcasts and Live Streams facilitate discussion among its users. The elegantly simple user interface, its blend of official and user-generated content along with its constructive approach to discourse makes MOXY one-of-a-kind among platforms.

Visit the Website https://www.moxy.live or download MOXY from the app stores to learn more.

