Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 08.10.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Defence-Aktie mit Ritterschlag: Regierungs-Einladung zur größten Militärmesse
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
08.10.2025 16:54 Uhr
109 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Admitad and Branch Discovery Ads Partner to Power Scalable App Growth with Smart Advertising & Attribution

SÃO PAULO, Oct. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Admitad, a global performance marketing platform, and Branch, a leading mobile attribution platform, have joined forces to create a robust mobile growth ecosystem for brands in Latin America.

The partnership bridges OEM-based mobile ad formats - enabling direct placements on devices from top manufacturers like Samsung, Xiaomi, Oppo, and Vivo - with deep linking and attribution technology that optimizes the entire user journey, from first touch to final conversion.

Admitad Logo (PRNewsfoto/Admitad)

Mobile at the Core of User Acquisition

The timing couldn't be better. In June 2025, mobile accounted for 64% of all global web traffic, and Android led with 73% of that share, nearly three times more than iOS. This trend highlights the need for advertising strategies that not only capture attention early but also deliver seamless and trackable user journeys.

Admitad and Branch's integrated approach empowers brands to do just that. Native ad formats reach users during their initial smartphone interactions, driving visibility and user growth. Deep links then route users to tailored in-app destinations, improving engagement and monetization. Campaigns benefit from cross-platform attribution and fraud protection, providing transparency, performance insights, and full ROI accountability.

"By combining our capabilities with one of the most respected attribution platforms on the market, we empower brands with full control over the entire user journey - from discovery to conversion," said Anna Gidirim, CEO of Admitad.

"Partnering with Admitad expands the reach and impact of Branch Discovery Ads across key markets in Latin America, giving brand and performance marketers access to over 1 billion Android devices globally through premium, on-device inventory," said Harish Thimmappa, GM of Branch Discovery Ads.

"Discovery Ads is a next-generation mobile advertising solution that connects brands with high-intent users at the moment of discovery. By combining Admitad's go-to-market experience in advertising and Branch's precision audience targeting and seamless user experiences, we will empower marketers and advertisers in the region to drive measurable growth in a mobile-first, privacy-first world."

Already live in APAC and Latin America, the partnership is powering campaigns in e-commerce, fintech, delivery, entertainment, and gaming, with early results demonstrating significant lift in brand awareness, user growth, and in-app engagement.

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2791549/Admitad_Logo.jpg

Contact:
press@admitad.com
discosales@branch.io

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/admitad-and-branch-discovery-ads-partner-to-power-scalable-app-growth-with-smart-advertising--attribution-302578484.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
Solarbranche vor dem Mega-Comeback?
Lange galten Solaraktien als Liebling der Börse, dann kam der herbe Absturz: Zinsschock, Überkapazitäten aus China und ein Preisverfall, der selbst Marktführer wie SMA Solar, Enphase Energy oder SolarEdge massiv unter Druck setzte. Viele Anleger haben der Branche längst den Rücken gekehrt.

Doch genau das könnte jetzt die Chance sein!
Die Kombination aus KI-Explosion und Energiewende bringt die Branche zurück ins Rampenlicht:
  • Rechenzentren verschlingen Megawatt – Solarstrom bietet den günstigsten Preis je Kilowattstunde
  • Moderne Module liefern Wirkungsgrade wie Atomkraftwerke
  • hina bremst Preisdumping & pusht massiv den Ausbau
Gleichzeitig locken viele Solar-Aktien mit historischen Tiefstständen und massiven Short-Quoten, ein perfekter Nährboden für Kursrebound und Squeeze-Rally.

In unserem exklusiven Gratis-Report zeigen wir dir, welche 4 Solar-Aktien besonders vom Comeback profitieren dürften und warum jetzt der perfekte Zeitpunkt für einen Einstieg sein könnte.

Laden Sie jetzt den Spezialreport kostenlos herunter, bevor die Erholung am Markt beginnt!

Dieses Angebot gilt nur für kurze Zeit – also nicht zögern, jetzt sichern!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.