BDStar Navigation Co., Ltd.: BDStar Unveils Chip-Cloud Integrated Business Strategy

FRANKFURT, Germany, Oct. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- BDStar Navigation Co., Ltd. (stock code: 002151.SZ), a world-leading provider of positioning technology solutions, has announced its Chip-Cloud integration strategy and introduced "Intelligent Location Digital Base" (iLDB) in Frankfurt, Germany.

iLDB leverages a distributed Chip-Cloud architecture to create a unified technology and service system. Guided by the Chip-Cloud Integration paradigm, it combines focused R&D with cross-technology synthesis. This approach delivers robust positioning solutions and powers the integration of physical and virtual environments.

By establishing the iLDB, BDStar has created a closed-loop ecosystem for its positioning products and services, encompassing algorithms, chips/modules, antennas, and data services within a unified framework. The company's solutions deliver on-demand positioning that is all-weather, all-scenario, secure, reliable, and intelligently adaptive,serving a wide range of sectors, including intelligent driving, outdoor robotics (like robotic lawn mower), unmanned aerial vehicles, and smart wearables across industrial, automotive, and consumer markets.

Aligned with the iLDB strategy, BDStar also introduced its new high-precision positioning data service for the European market. Built on NRTK (Network Real-Time Kinematic) technology, the service offers broad coverage across Europe and provides customers throughout the region with centimeter-level, real-time positioning accuracy within seconds.

Founded in 2000, BDStar ranks among the world's top ten suppliers of GNSS core components. In 2025, the company's global GNSS chip/module shipments are expected to exceed 100 million units. Many leading international brands are already integrating BDStar's GNSS chips, antennas, and data services into next-generation products designed to address changing market demands.

David Zhou, Vice President of BDStar, noted that the company's Chip-Cloud integration strategy delivers multiple benefits through one-stop design, supply, and support, enabling reduced cost, enhanced efficiency, assured security, single accountability, and rapid, effective troubleshooting.

Ruxin Zhou, Founder and Chairman of BDStar, emphasized the company's global vision: "With our Chip-Cloud integrated model, BDStar will strengthen worldwide partnerships and continue building a world-class, globally covered iLDB," he said. "We are committed to creating long-term value for our customers and driving progress in the intelligent era."

