Mittwoch, 08.10.2025
Defence-Aktie mit Ritterschlag: Regierungs-Einladung zur größten Militärmesse
08.10.2025 17:12 Uhr
THE WORLD'S BEST BAR IS BAR LEONE, HONG KONG, AS THE LIST OF THE WORLD'S 50 BEST BARS 2025 IS REVEALED

  • Bar Leone is The World's Best Bar - the first No.1 from Asia
  • The 2025 list features bars from 29 cities with eight new entries
  • Simone Caporale is Roku Industry Icon
  • Bar Mauro in Mexico City receives the Campari One To Watch Award
  • The Cambridge Public House, Paris, wins the Ketel One Sustainable Bar Award
  • No.25 and Disaronno Highest New Entry is Bratislava's Mirror Bar
  • Moebius Milano, Milan, rises 31 places to No.7, claiming the Nikka Highest Climber Award
  • Baba au Rum, Athens, is Rémy Martin Legend of the List
  • New York's Sip & Guzzle is Three Cents Best New Opening
  • Backdoor Bodega, Penang, wins the Siete Misterios Best Cocktail Menu Award
  • The Best Bar Design Award is presented to Tigra + Disco Pantera, Sydney
  • Mimi Kakushi is The Best Bar in the Middle East, sponsored by Les Vergers Boiron, and Hero Bar is named The Best Bar in Africa, sponsored by Langjiu

LONDON, Oct. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ --The list of The World's 50 Best Bars 2025, sponsored by Perrier, was revealed at a live awards ceremony in Hong Kong. The annual event once again united the global bar community for its 17th edition in recognition of the outstanding achievements of their peers.

Bar Leone in Hong Kong is named No.1 in The World's 50 Best Bars 2025, sponsored by Perrier, at the live awards ceremony held in Hong Kong on 8 October - marking the first time the title has been awarded to a bar in Asia. (PRNewsfoto/50 Best)

For the full 1-50 list, click here.

Nestled in Hong Kong's Central district, Bar Leone is built on the philosophy of 'cocktail popolari' - or 'cocktails for the people' - paying tribute to the neighbourhood bars of Rome, where locals gather for coffee, aperitivi and casual conversation. Co-founder Lorenzo Antinori's goal was to strip away the complexity of modern mixology and return to simple, high-quality drinks served with warmth and precision.

Other bars in the top five are Mexico City's Handshake Speakeasy (No.2), Barcelona's Sips (No.3) and Paradiso (No.4) and London's Tayer + Elementary (No.5).

Emma Sleight, Head of Content for The World's 50 Best Bars, says: "It is a delight to unveil Bar Leone as The World's Best Bar 2025, sponsored by Perrier. This achievement is the first time a bar from Asia has claimed the top spot and testament to the commitment of Bar Leone in redefining hospitality excellence. We are honoured to spotlight the diversity of the global bar landscape and raise a glass to every bar that has earned their place in the list."

Media centre:

https://mediacentre.theworlds50best.com

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2791613/50_Best_Bars_2025.jpg
PDF: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2787879/50_Best_Bars_2025.pdf
Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2774050/5512540/50_Best_Bars_2025_Logo.jpg

The World's 50 Best Bars 2025 Logo (PRNewsfoto/50 Best)

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/the-worlds-best-bar-is-bar-leone-hong-kong-as-the-list-of-the-worlds-50-best-bars-2025-is-revealed-302578507.html

