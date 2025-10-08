AcuityTec Elevates Fraud Defense With Modernized Platform and Expanded Data Intelligence

MONTRÉAL, QC / ACCESS Newswire / October 8, 2025 / AcuityTec, a leader in fraud defense, transactional risk intelligence, and perpetual KYC (pKYC) solutions, has unveiled a new wave of platform enhancement designed to transform how businesses manage identity, risk, and transactions in today's digital economy. More than incremental upgrades, these enhancements represent a significant leap forward in user experience and data intelligence, providing iGaming and Fintech platforms with the tools to stay ahead of sophisticated fraud threats while streamlining operations.

AcuityTec Launches Platform Enhancements



A Modern SaaS Experience Built to Scale

The launch of AcuityTec's new UIUX framework introduces a sleek, modern design delivering a refined experience. Users can seamlessly switch between dark and light modes, navigate through a redesigned intuitive left-hand menu, and streamline workflows powered by global filters. Whether by date, geography, or account, global filters unify data into a single view with page-level control.

"This marks the first step in our next-generation platform experience," said Alfredo Solis, Managing Director of AcuityTec. "We're modernizing the user experience and laying the foundation for intelligent capabilities that will redefine how the industry approaches identity and transactional risk screening."

Next-Level Data Coverage

AcuityTec continues to invest heavily in data coverage, introducing new integrations that strengthen identity and transactional verifications and fraud detection across multiple touch points. The expansion includes photo ID verification for Brazil's CPF, enhanced device fingerprinting, screening for compromised credentials, and deeper email age intelligence.

Furthermore, with nearly one in five crypto owners expected to use digital assets for payments by 2026, AcuityTec has strengthened its crypto analysis capabilities. Businesses receive deeper visibility into wallet ownership, legal entity associations, transaction histories, and periods of inactivity. "By embedding these insights directly in the data hub, businesses can navigate crypto risk with the same precision they expect from traditional financial data," adds Solis. Combined with the other data hub enhancements, these advancements enable AcuityTec clients to validate, screen, and monitor with greater accuracy across global markets.

Smarter Controls, Stronger Confidence

AcuityTec is also reducing the friction in cross-border transactions with its new Business Identifier Code (BIC/SWIFT) validation, designed to enhance accuracy when verifying global banking details. The feature allows businesses to instantly confirm the legitimacy of a BIC or SWIFT entry and retrieve verified institution information, ensuring greater confidence in interbank transactions and international payment processing. At the same time, upgraded negative database and evidence controls provide businesses with clear visibility into the exact data signal that triggered a risk flag, along with one-click flexibility to override for trusted customers. Compliance teams are empowered to act quickly while maintaining uncompromising risk protection.

"Our goal isn't just to keep pace with fraud - it's to outpace it," said Solis. "These enhancements reflect our broader mission to equip businesses with the intelligence, agility, and transparency needed to make instant, informed risk decisions. As digital ecosystems evolve, AcuityTec remains focused on delivering clarity and control that define trust in every transaction."

