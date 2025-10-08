Anzeige
Mittwoch, 08.10.2025
Defence-Aktie mit Ritterschlag: Regierungs-Einladung zur größten Militärmesse
ACCESS Newswire
08.10.2025 17:14 Uhr
Fountainful Debuts Commercial & Architectural Planter Collection

ROCKWALL, TX / ACCESS Newswire / October 8, 2025 / Fountainful, an upmarket retailer of hand built fountains, birdbaths, and other garden accents, today announced that it has launched a collection of concrete planters with uniquely engineered features for commercial applications and public spaces.

Commercial Concrete Planters

Commercial Concrete Planters
Classic Round Concrete Planters, shown here in Brown with the Light Sand Blast finish.

"It's always an honor to provide garden ornaments for spaces where they get to be seen and enjoyed by so many people," said Donna Shatter, one of Fountainful's Managing Partners. "Our design partners for this collection have a combined 64 years of experience, and we're thrilled to now offer even more planters for use by municipalities, school districts, museums, U.S Military applications, corporate landscapes, and others."

Fountainful's Commercial & Architectural Planter Collection comprises two primary product lines as of the date of this announcement: The Outdoor Plus ("TOP") and Dawn Enterprises. The TOP line features industry-leading Glass Fiber Reinforced Concrete ("GFRC") as well as planters made from Hammered Copper, Stainless Steel, and COR-TEN® Steel. The Dawn line features planters made from Type III Portland Cement that conforms to several ASTM standards.

DESIGN FEATURES

Barrier Protection

Many planters in the Dawn line are heavy enough to function as an additional security control and provide solid barrier protection for a property.

Drainage System

All planters have a drainage hole. Planters in the Dawn line additionally feature integrated weep channels that help prevent waterlogging by directing excess water to drain out of the hole rather than pooling at the bottom. The uniform drainage provided by weep channels significantly helps with root health.

Painted all the Way Through

Concrete planters from both lines are painted (pigmented) all the way through, as opposed to a surface stain. This effectively eliminates the need to apply touch up to an area that may suffer chipping/damage from hail or other external impacts.

Rebar Reinforcement

Planters from the Dawn line are reinforced with ?" steel rebar that conforms to ASTM - A 615.

Toe Kick

Designated planters from the Dawn line feature a 2"-3" deep toe kick at the base, creating a floating effect visually, and providing room to stand close for planting, watering, and maintenance.

Transport Holes

Both the 6FT Rectangular Planter and the 8FT Rectangular Planter incorporate two 8.5" holes into the base, allowing these planters to be transported with a forklift or other material handling equipment.

About Fountainful

Fountainful is a family owned, online Home & Garden retailer based in Dallas/Ft. Worth, Texas. On its website, www.fountainful.com, customers can order from a diverse selection of USA-made garden ornaments including fountains, birdbaths, benches, planters, fire pits, and statuary. The company slogan - Bring Nature Closer to Home - reflects its commitment to helping customers experience the therapeutic value of time spent outdoors. In addition to homeowners, the company counts museums, school districts, corporations, and government agencies among its client base.

Media Contact at Fountainful - Clint Mytych: clint@fountainful.com

Follow Us on Social Media

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/fountainful

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/fountainful_online/

X (formerly Twitter): https://x.com/fountainful

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/fountainful/

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@Fountainful

Related Links

https://fountainful.com

Contact Information

Clint Mytych
Media Relations
clint@fountainful.com
2149017275

.

SOURCE: Fountainful



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/consumer-and-retail-products/fountainful-debuts-commercial-and-architectural-planter-collection-1083979

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
