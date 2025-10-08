Eleven Foundation Software Products Receive 2025 Top Tech Awards

STRONGSVILLE, OH / ACCESS Newswire / October 8, 2025 / Eleven products offered by Foundation Software, LLC - the leading provider of construction management software - have been named winners of Construction Executive's 2025 Top Tech awards.

This honor celebrates the year's most impactful technology. Throughout the selection process, Construction Executive considered which software offered their clients direct, tangible improvements to workflow efficiency.

Foundation Software winners include:

FOUNDATION®: construction-specific accounting software

Payroll4Construction: a construction payroll service

WorkMax: a mobile time tracking app

SafetyHQ®: a health and safety app

ProjectHQ®: a project management app

hrHQ: An HR management solution

McCormick: Professional estimating software

The EDGE®: Takeoff and estimating software for specialized trades The EDGE Roofing The EDGE Drywall The EDGE Concrete

FOUNDATION Pay®: A streamlined expense and pay management solution.

For CEO Mike Ode, these awards reinforce what Foundation Software is about.

"Our primary goal is to equip contractors with the tools needed to easily run their jobsites," said Ode. "For eleven of our products to be recognized as top construction technology, it shows we're serving our clients effectively. We're not just offering run-of-the-mill products; we're providing top-quality solutions with real, transformative benefits."

For more than 40 years, Foundation has offered a comprehensive suite of solutions to streamline and simplify business operations. Going forward, the company plans to keep up the trend, continually enhancing its technology so customers can maximize profits while doing less administrative work.

"Software enhancement - and creating a fully integrated tech stack - is at the center of what we do," Ode said. "We're listening to our clients and evolving our products to meet their ever-changing needs. We aim to empower contractors to work more efficiently in an increasingly complex industry."

A full list of all Construction Executive's Top Construction Tech can be viewed on their website.

Foundation Software, LLC

Foundation Software delivers job cost accounting, estimating and takeoff, project management, safety management, HR management, mobile field apps and payroll services to help contractors run the business side of construction. For information, call (800) 246-0800, visit www.foundationsoft.com or email info@foundationsoft.com.

