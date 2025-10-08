Tidal Wave Auto Spa Surpasses 300 Locations With Grand Openings in South Carolina and Florida

Top Four Conveyor Car Wash Company Celebrates Major Growth Milestone

THOMASTON, GA / ACCESS Newswire / October 8, 2025 / Tidal Wave Auto Spa, one of the fastest-growing express car wash companies in the country, has officially surpassed its 300-location milestone, marking a significant achievement in the company's growth. This week, the company's 300th location opened in Columbia, South Carolina , followed closely by the 301st opening in Brandon, Florida .

The new Columbia wash is Tidal Wave's third location in the Columbia, South Carolina metro area, offering customers another convenient spot to enjoy premium car care powered by industry-leading technology and friendly service. Meanwhile, the new Brandon location expands Tidal Wave's growing presence in Florida's Tampa-St. Petersburg metro area, enhancing convenience for customers and reinforcing the company's commitment to expansion within the area.

"Reaching 300 locations is a proud moment for our entire organization," said Scott Blackstock, founder and CEO of Tidal Wave Auto Spa. "It's a reflection of the hard work and commitment of our team, and the loyalty of our customers. We look forward to carrying this momentum through the end of the year as we continue to open new locations across our footprint and strengthen our presence in both new and existing markets."

To celebrate the grand openings, the new Columbia and Brandon locations will offer eight days of free premium car washes from October 8 to October 15. This limited-time promotion allows the community to experience the company's premium wash option, Graph-X4 , at no cost. Additionally, any new customer who joins a Tidal Wave Clean Club unlimited wash membership during Grand Opening week will enjoy their first month of unlimited washes for only $9.97 - saving up to $40.

Columbia, SC Location : 3956 Fernandina Road, Columbia, SC 29210

Nearby Locations: Columbia - Killian , Columbia - Forum Drive

Brandon, FL Location : 423 W Brandon Blvd, Brandon, FL 33511

Nearby Locations: Lutz - Sun Vista Drive , Lutz - Atmore Grove Drive , St. Petersburg , Oldsmar

Each new site showcases the company's signature approach - delivering an exceptional wash experience through advanced car care technology, clean and attractive facilities, and top-tier customer service. Beyond growth, Tidal Wave remains dedicated to its community impact initiatives. Through its annual Charity Day event and year-round fundraising program , the company has raised more than $7 million for local nonprofits, schools, and service organizations nationwide.

For additional information about Tidal Wave Auto Spa, including locations and unlimited wash membership options, please visit: https://www.tidalwaveautospa.com/ .

About Tidal Wave Auto Spa

Tidal Wave Auto Spa was founded over 20 years ago in Thomaston, GA, by husband and wife, Scott and Hope Blackstock. What started as a small-town self-service car wash business evolved into the first conveyor car wash open in Georgia and is now the fourth-largest conveyor car wash company in the nation, with 301 locations spanning 30 states. Tidal Wave is dedicated to delivering an exceptional car wash experience for every customer through industry-leading car care technology, clean and inviting locations, and outstanding customer service. The company is equally committed to making a positive difference in the communities it serves, raising over $7 million for local programs, service organizations, and non-profit organizations through its fundraising program and annual Charity Day event.

SOURCE: Tidal Wave Auto Spa

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/transportation/tidal-wave-auto-spa-surpasses-300-locations-with-grand-openings-in-south-carolina-an-1084363