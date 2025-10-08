Alpha Trend Rebrands as Performance AI, Ushering in a New Era of Enterprise AI Built to Perform

CHICAGO, IL / ACCESS Newswire / October 8, 2025 / Alpha Trend, an AI-driven business solutions company founded in 2021, today announced its official rebrand to Performance AI. The new name reflects the company's expanded capabilities, entry into new customer segments, and strengthened funding base, signaling a strategic evolution toward enterprise-grade AI designed to elevate performance across every function, securely and at scale.

Performance AI Management Team

Dip Majumder, Founder & CEO; Tine Djenge, Co-Founder & COO

Performance AI delivers modular AI agents that integrate directly into business workflows, automating with precision, enhancing data, and unlocking measurable ROI in under 90 days.

Clients across healthcare, financial services and manufacturing have already seen significant results:

A leading healthcare provider cut billing rejections by 70%, reduced documentation time to as little as 3 seconds per visit, and reclaimed 700+ hours annually, freeing staff to focus on patient care.

A leading global mortgage lender slashed underwriting timelines, unlocked major customer-service efficiencies, and strengthened its liquidity position.

Performance AI has added five enterprise clients in the past month alone, showing that companies want more than generic AI; they need enterprise-grade solutions that integrate, ensure compliance, and deliver ROI.

"AI is becoming a trusted teammate embedded in every workflow," said Dip Majumder, Founder and CEO of Performance AI. "Performance AI delivers a stack-and-scale model with precision, transparency, and speed in every deployment, so clients can focus on performance, not promises. Our platform is built for the realities of modern enterprises - complex workflows, sensitive data, and teams that need AI to work today. And because the platform scales with the enterprise, it transforms isolated wins into enterprise-wide impact."

A Smarter Approach to Enterprise AI

Performance AI is the enterprise AI company built to perform. Its mission is to help organizations adopt AI confidently, intelligently, and with immediate impact. With over 90% of AI pilots failing to scale, enterprises now more than ever need a partner who can deliver impact without disruption. Instead of relying on generic models or disruptive overhauls, Performance AI enables businesses to launch pre-trained, domain-specific agents that:

Embed directly into existing workflows

Deliver insights into familiar tools like Excel, Slack, and email

Operate securely in the client's private cloud

Scale modularly across departments and functions

This agent-based architecture lets teams optimize what already works- without restructuring systems, rewriting processes, or retraining staff.

Built for Regulated Industries, Trusted by High-Stakes Teams

Performance AI's solutions are purpose-built for data-sensitive sectors, including healthcare, financial services, and manufacturing. From day one, every deployment incorporates industry-relevant safeguards: HIPAA-supportive controls where applicable, SOC 2 alignment, and built-in compliance frameworks that protect sensitive data and ensure enterprise-grade governance.

Clients maintain full control over their AI environment, with agents deployed in their own cloud, trained on their own data, and operated under their own permissions.

AI That Elevates, Not Replaces

Performance AI is grounded in the belief that AI should empower people, not replace them. By automating repetitive work, its agents free up teams to focus on strategy, creativity, and human impact.

"We don't just apply AI for the sake of automation," said Tina Djenge, Co-Founder and COO. "We apply it to elevate human work, turning AI into a partner that expands capacity, sharpens enterprise insights, and reshapes business performance one outcome at a time."

About Performance AI

Performance AI is the enterprise AI company built to perform. Its platform delivers modular, pre-trained AI agents that integrate securely into core business workflows, empowering teams, accelerating insights, and scaling results. Built by experts in AI, data science, and enterprise operations, Performance AI is trusted by organizations that need measurable impact, not empty promises.

