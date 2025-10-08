Royalton Hotels & Resorts: Iconic Paraíso de la Bonita Inaugurates the New Royalton Reserve Collection

ST. MICHAEL, Barbados, Oct. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Royalton Hotels & Resorts today announced the launch of the Royalton Reserve Collection, an exclusive new portfolio of independent luxury resorts within the Royalton universe, defined by uncompromising standards of service, design, gastronomy, and individuality. The legendary Paraíso de la Bonita, a Luxury Collection Resort, Riviera Maya, Adult All-Inclusive, Member of Royalton Reserve Collection has been chosen as the inaugural member, marking the global debut of this collection and setting a new benchmark in the luxury all-inclusive space.

The Royalton Reserve Collection is envisioned as both a portfolio and a seal of distinction. Each property within this collection will be meticulously curated to reflect its own spirit and sense of place while meeting the highest expectations of discerning travelers. Independent in character, Royalton Reserve brings together iconic resorts that embody authenticity, creativity, and a commitment to reimagining the art of luxury all-inclusive hospitality.

"Paraíso de la Bonita is the jewel inaugurating the Royalton Reserve Collection," said Jordi Pelfort, President of Royalton Hotels & Resorts. "This iconic resort not only honors its storied legacy as part of The Luxury Collection but also paves the way for a new era in which Royalton Reserve Collection properties will deliver one-of-a-kind experiences, each with its own soul, its own story, and its own vision of luxury."

As part of this portfolio, Paraíso de la Bonita, A Luxury Collection Resort, Riviera Maya, Adult All-Inclusive, Member of Royalton Reserve Collection will introduce the Diamond Club suite category with enhanced inclusions such as private Butler Service and privileged access to exclusive areas. Select existing suites will transition into this category, creating a refined layer of exclusivity.

On December 15th, the resort will debut the Chairman Building, exclusively for Diamond Club guests featuring a secluded beach, Diamond Club pool and bars area, a private restaurant, a curated bar & music lounge, a breakfast restaurant and a Cooking Studio designed for immersive culinary discovery. The Chairman Building will introduce ten additional oceanfront suites in privileged locations, also within the Diamond Club category, further expanding the property to a total of 100 luxurious accommodations.

That same day will also mark the opening of The Royal Spa, Royalton's signature wellness concept, reimagined with hydrotherapy, chromotherapy, a salt room, a full-service beauty salon, a bridal suite and bespoke treatment experiences as well as a fitness center equipped with state-of-the-art technology, transforming wellness into an elevated art form.

While Paraíso de la Bonita inaugurates this new chapter, additional properties are already envisioned within the Royalton Reserve Collection pipeline, a testament to Royalton Hotels & Resorts' strategic focus on growth in the luxury all-inclusive segment.

Beyond luxury leisure, the property has been designed to accommodate high-end retreats, from families and groups of friends to directors, executive teams, and top-tier incentive travelers seeking exclusivity. With its blend of distinctive accommodations, wellness offerings, and meeting spaces, Paraíso de la Bonita reinforces its reputation as one of the region's most versatile luxury resorts.

"Royalton Reserve Collection is a hospitality philosophy," added Pelfort. "Our vision is to champion individuality, foster creativity, and uphold the highest benchmarks of service. With Paraíso de la Bonita as the inaugural member, we are setting the stage for an unprecedented journey in luxury hospitality."

About Royalton Hotels & Resorts

Royalton Hotels & Resortsis a leading all-inclusive hospitality company with a curated portfolio of 24 resorts across seven of the Caribbean's most sought-after destinations, each offering a distinct and immersive signature experience. Its eight brands include the award-winning All-In Luxury®Royalton Luxury Resorts, where Everyone is Family, known for elevated comfort and thoughtful service through signature features like All-In Connectivity and DreamBed. Royalton Hideawaydelivers an upscale adults-only escape designed around Togetherness, with exclusive dining and modern accommodations. Royalton Vessence Resortsintroduces The Art of Vacation through a wellness-forward approach to all-inclusive travel, centered on balance and mindful connection. Royalton CHIC Resortsinvites guests to Party Your Way with vibrant, adults-only getaways full of style and spontaneity, while Mystique by Royaltonoffers Miles from Ordinary boutique retreats that celebrate natural beauty, local culture, and laid-back sophistication. In Jamaica, Grand Lido Negrilpresents a unique Au Naturel experience for guests 21 and over, with secluded beachfront luxury.

The portfolio also includes Planet Hollywood Hotels & Resorts by Royalton, where guests can Vacation Like A Star in entertainment-infused settings surrounded by iconic memorabilia, and Planet Hollywood Adult Scene by Royalton, where guests can Dodge the Paparazzi in glam, adults-only escapes defined by privacy and exclusivity.

